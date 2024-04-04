Best MORS loadout in Warzone Season 3

The MORS (Military Operated Rain Sniper) sniper rifle, introduced in the Warzone Season 3 update, is the latest addition to this game's arsenal. As such, players may be seeking its optimal loadout right now. Its ability to eliminate enemies with a single shot, even through three armor plates, regardless of range, makes it a formidable choice.

Officially described as "an advanced form of sniper warfare" that offers superior accuracy and handling, this gun provides the perfect balance between a fast ADS speed and impressive bullet velocity. Its destructive single-round and rapid reload speed make it an ideal choice for sniper enthusiasts.

If you're looking to dominate Warzone Season 3 lobbies with this rifle, continue reading to learn about one of the best loadouts.

Best Warzone MORS loadout in Season 3

MORS sniper rifle in WZ (Image via Activision)

Rear Grip: OP-980 Grip

OP-980 Grip Laser: SL Razorehawk Laser Light

SL Razorehawk Laser Light Stock: Superlite-90 Stock

Superlite-90 Stock Bolt: Quick Bolt

Quick Bolt Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x

This sniper boasts admirable ADS speed inherently. When paired with the OP-980 Grip, its ADS speed is further enhanced, along with aim-walking steadiness. This combination enhances the overall accuracy and control of the gun while maintaining a high ADS speed.

The SL Razorehawk Laser Light plays a crucial role by significantly improving the accuracy and handling of this weapon. It also increases this rifle's aim-walking speed, tac stance spread, sprint-to-fire speed, and ADS speed.

The Superlite-90 Stock is pivotal in enhancing the weapon's mobility and handling but slightly decreases its accuracy and stability.

The Quick Bolt attachment is vital for increased re-chambering speed. Finally, the SP-X 80 6.6x optic offers 6.6x magnification with an 11.0x magnification toggle.

Best MORS class setup and perks

Without the proper class setup, this loadout is incomplete. Here are the optimal perks and equipment to complement it.

Perk Packages Equipment Perk Slot 1: EODPerk Slot 2: Double TimePerk Slot 3: TemperedPerk Slot 4: High Alert Tactical Equipment: StimLethal Equipment: Frag Grenade

How to unlock MORS in Warzone

To unlock this sniper rifle in Warzone, you need to complete Sector 4 in the Season 3 Battle Pass. Then, you can claim this weapon as the final Battle Pass Sector 4 HVT reward.

Pros and Cons of MORS in Warzone

This is a new weapon, so it is expected to offer superior performance initially. As more data is collected, developers will implement necessary changes to ensure it is balanced. Currently, there aren't many drawbacks to the weapon.

Pros Cons High damageExceptional handlingEnhanced accuracy Ineffective in close-quarter fights

Check out our other WZ-related articles:

WZ and MW3 Season 3 pre-load size on PC, PS5, and more || WZ and MW3 Season 3 update not downloading on Battle Net properly error || Every weapon buff and nerf in WZ Season 3