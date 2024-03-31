What is Quick Bolt in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone?

Quick Bolt, as the name suggests, is a Bolt attachment in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. It is specific to sniper rifles, especially the ones with a bolt-action lever ammo loading mechanism. The attachment has been the talk of the town recently, especially among sniping enthusiasts. The origin of these talks can be credited to Sledgehammer Games as they recently dropped a clip of the game's upcoming sniper rifle, the MORS.

Following the original post, Sledgehammer Games tagged Call of Duty content creator @Jev on X, with a picture of the Quick Bolt attachment for the MORS in MW3 and Jev's previous attempts at getting hold of the attachment in Advanced Warfare.

That said, in this brief article, we'll take a closer look at the Quick Bolt in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 and what it exactly does.

How does the Quick Bolt work in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone?

The Quick Bolt attachment in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone will be exclusive to the MORS. As already mentioned, it is a Bolt attachment that directly affects the bolt lever of the Sniper Rifle. Its function is quite simple: The attachment gives a boost to the rechambering speed of the gun. This means that you can load up your next bullet into the Sniper Rifle quicker after shooting, thereby allowing for aggressive plays.

The attachment, however, isn't new to the games. Similar Bolt attachments have been in the game since day one for different weapons, albeit with different names. For instance, the KATT-AMR's fast bolt lever is called the Ephemeral Quickbolt. Similarly, the XRK Stalker has one called the XRK Stalker Lightbolt. In essence, it does the same work of increasing the rechambering speed, allowing you to shoot your follow-up shot quickly after shooting a bullet.

Now that we've discussed what the attachment does, you must be wondering why @Jev tried to get a hold of it years before the game was released.

For those who are new to the series, MORS was a Sniper Rifle in COD: Advanced Warfare known for its extreme lethality and was the go-to choice in its class. But in the game, the loot boxes were present, which made getting the Quick Bolt variant of the gun a game of luck.

Hence, Jev made several attempts to get a hold of the Quick Bolt variant of MORS as it facilitated fast-paced and aggressive Sniper gameplay.

Fortunately, this time around, players won't have to go through loot boxes to get lucky. Instead, once you unlock the MORS, you can equip it and level it up to acquire the Quick Bolt attachment, which will give a huge boost to your rechambering speed of the gun and allow for fast-paced and aggressive Sniper plays in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

