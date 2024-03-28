Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 8 challenges: How to complete, rewards, and more

Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 8 challenges are finally underway in-game. A new week brings a new set of tasks, and all players will be rewarded for completing them. Similar to the weeks before, players are tasked with seven challenges unique to the three game modes, i.e., Multiplayer, Battle Royale, and Zombies. This means that the challenges for Multiplayer are different from those in Battle Royale and Zombies.

With that out of the way, in this guide, we will take a closer look at all the Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 8 challenges and the rewards you can earn by completing them.

All Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 8 challenges and their rewards

Before getting started with the Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 8 challenges, it is worth noting here that you must complete at least five out of the seven tasks in any mode to reap the weekly reward.

That said, here are all the challenges you must complete this week:

MW3 (Multiplayer)

MW3 Multiplayer Season 2 Week 8 challenges and their rewards (Image via Activision)

The MW3 Season 2 Week 8 challenges are pretty straightforward. If you're having trouble completing any of them, such as the ones requiring Longshot Kills, you can head to the Hardcore playlist for those easy kills. The same goes for the Tac-Stance kills.

Here are all the challenges in the Multiplayer mode this week, along with their rewards:

Get 3 Operator Longshot Kills With The JAK Glassless Optic Equipped to a Recommended Weapon - 2500 XP

Get 3 Operator Longshot Kills With The Tyrant 762 Kit Equipped to The Longbow - 5000 XP

Get 3 Operator Double Kills With The JAK Maglift Mod Equipped to The Haymaker - 7500 XP

Get 3 Operator First Blood or Kingslayer Kills With a Recommended Handgun - 10000 XP

Get 5 Operator Kills While Sliding Or in Midair With a Recommended Weapon - 5000 XP

Get 3 Operator Melee Double Kills - 5000 XP

Get 7 Operator Tac Stance Kills With The Backsaw Conversion Kit Equipped to The Holger 556 - 7500 XP

MW3 (Zombies)

MW3 Zombies Season 2 Week 8 challenges and their rewards (Image via Activision)

Same as Multiplayer, the Zombies challenges aren't too difficult as well. A few infills will get the job done but can be time-consuming.

Here are all the seven challenges of Week 8:

Get 300 Toxic Damage Kills With a Recommended Weapon - 2500 XP

Get 250 Critical Kills With The Longbow - 5000 XP

Get 250 Fire Damage Kills With The Haymaker - 7500 XP

Get 5 Rapid Kills 15 Times With a Recommended Handgun - 10000 XP

Get 350 Kills While Moving With a Recommended SMG - 5000 XP

Get 50 Kills Without Dying 10 Times With a Recommended Weapon - 5000 XP

Get 500 Kills With a Pack a Punched Holger 556 - 7500 XP

Warzone (Battle Royale)

Warzone Season 2 Week 8 challenges and their rewards (Image via Activision)

The challenges are easy in the Battle Royale game but will require a couple of matches before you can complete them all. They are straightforward and mostly ask the player to get eliminations in certain parts of the maps.

The following are all the challenges and their rewards:

In Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo) - 5000 XP

In Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor) - 5000 XP

Place in the Top 10, 5 time(s), or complete a Covert Exfil - 10000 XP

Get 40 Operator Kills or Kill Assists with a Recommended weapon - 2500 XP

In Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the Eastern Region Military Base (Military Base or Farms) - 7500 XP

In Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the Central Region (Old Town, Low Town) - 7500 XP

Complete 15 Contract(s) - 5000 XP

Final reward for completing Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 8 challenges

The reward for completing Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 8 challenges (Image via Activision)

The final reward for completing Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 8 challenges is the "Rook" HRM-9 SMG Weapon Blueprint. This SMG Blueprint is designed to optimize the weapon for aggressive plays, which is reflected in the stats. However, as mentioned earlier, you must complete at least five of the seven tasks in any of the modes to earn it. With that done, you will earn this reward.

Unlike all the previous weekly challenges, which rewarded players with Aftermarket kits, completing Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 8 challenges earns them a new Weapon Blueprint, and hence, completing this week's challenges becomes a must.

But that's not all. If you have successfully completed all the previous seven Weekly Challenges, you will unlock the Rotten Inferno camo for all weapons in the game.

That covers all you need to know about the Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 8 challenges and their rewards.

