Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 is finally bringing Mil-Sim skins to Call of Duty

Mil-Sim skins are making a comeback to Call of Duty with the Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 update. Based on the official Season 3 trailer and reports from numerous independent leakers, it has become evident that Season 3 will be all about realistic military shooter experience. Hence, Mil-Sim skins returning to the shooter isn't surprising at all.

Mil-Sim or Military Simulation skins in Call of Duty games simply mean Operators that are designed and based on real-life soldiers' uniforms and combat gear. At the moment, although Call of Duty promises to be a realistic shooter, the collection of its Operator skins tells a different story. This makes the game quite arcade-like, and it takes away from the realistic military shooter theme.

Fortunately, the recent trailer for Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 suggests that all of this is about to change as more Mil-Sim skins will be introduced to the game with the upcoming update.

Call of Duty to bring back Mil-Sim skins with the Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 update

As mentioned earlier, Mil-Sim skins are finally returning to Call of Duty with the Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 update, which is going live on April 3, 2024. This is a major change in the creative direction that had strayed from its original essence. The new skins were featured in the official Season 3 trailer, thus confirming the fact that they are returning.

Popular Operator skins such as Snoop Dogg, Demon Glo, Lilith, Bath Time, and more, while interesting additions, do not fit in a game that claims to be a realistic shooter, and so is the claim by the community.

Fans have long raised the issue that the franchise is straying away from what it originally stood for, and the game had apparently become too "cartoony." There has been a demand from the community, ever since Modern Warfare (2019), to include more Operator skins that reflect this realistic notion. However, it is worth noting here that the community doesn't despise the over-the-top Operator skins.

Their demands have always remained to include more realistic Operator skins, as that's the theme of the shooter.

Fortunately for the community, the recent developments bring only good news. Sledgehammer Games is making efforts in the right direction, and Call of Duty will see Mil-Sim skins returning with the MW3 Season 3 update, bringing back a sense of realism in-game that the rebooted franchise stands for.

Furthermore, in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3, fans will be getting back Rebirth Island, which has remained a constant demand ever since Warzone 2 dropped and the Resurgence map was removed from Warzone Caldera.

