The highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 is just weeks away, set to launch following the conclusion of the current Season 2 Reloaded update. This upcoming season promises to captivate the community with exciting new content, weapons, modes, maps, events, and game-balancing elements.

Based on the in-game battle pass timer, this article will provide the precise release date and time of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 across all regions.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 release date and time for all regions

MW3 battle pass timer (Image via Activision)

As of writing, the in-game battle pass timer in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 shows that there are 22 days remaining until the end of Season 2, scheduled to end on April 3, 2024, at 9 am PT. The Season 3 update will launch simultaneously worldwide on the same day.

Here is the list of the release dates and times for different regions:

Pacific Time (PT): April 3, 2024, at 9 am

April 3, 2024, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT): April 3, 2024, at 10 am

April 3, 2024, at 10 am Central Time (CT): April 3, 2024, at 11 am

April 3, 2024, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET): April 3, 2024, at 12 pm

April 3, 2024, at 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): April 3, 2024, at 4 pm

April 3, 2024, at 4 pm Central European Time (CET): April 3, 2024, at 5 pm

April 3, 2024, at 5 pm Eastern European Time (EET): April 3, 2024, at 6 pm

April 3, 2024, at 6 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): April 3, 2024, at 9:30 pm

April 3, 2024, at 9:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): April 4, 2024, at 12 am

April 4, 2024, at 12 am Japan Standard Time (JST): April 4, 2024, at 1 am

April 4, 2024, at 1 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): April 4, 2024, at 3 am

April 4, 2024, at 3 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): April 4, 2024, at 5 am

Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 content

Expand Tweet

According to leaks reported by @DETONATEDcom, Activision will bring back two classic CoD Advanced Warfare weapons in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3. Previous rumors suggested four weapons: BAL27, MORS, ASM1, and EM1, but recent reports indicate that the first two will be available in the upcoming season.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, dataminers have uncovered details about the crossovers expected in Season 3. According to @SemtexLeaks, four new crossovers will be available and they are as follows:

Godzilla X Kong The New Empire - Shimu, Skar, and Godzilla bundles

Cheech and Chong - operators

Snoop Dogg - operator

NBA - Devin Booker operator

While this information is mainly acquired from leaks, it comes from reliable sources, indicating a high possibility of being included in the forthcoming Season 3 update.

Check out other MW3 and WZ-related articles from Sportskeeda:

When does Dune Rule of Fate event end in MW3 and Warzone? || How to unlock SOA Subverter in WZ and MW3 || All WZ and MW3 Battle Pass rewards in Season 2 Reloaded and how to unlock || How to sign up for Warzone's fourth-anniversary sweepstakes || Warzone Season 3 release date and time for all regions