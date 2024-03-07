All Warzone and MW3 Battle Pass rewards in Season 2 Reloaded and how to unlock

Call of Duty: Warzone and MW3 Battle Pass rewards in Season 2 Reloaded are now live. With this mid-season update, the classified B21 sector of the Battle Pass has been unlocked, offering various challenges and exclusive rewards when you complete it. Additionally, Season 2 Reloaded introduced much in the way of new content. This includes fresh firearms, modes, events, and several game-balancing alterations such as weapon changes, bug fixes, and QOL changes.

This article will provide a detailed list of all Warzone and MW3 Battle Pass rewards in Season 2 Reloaded and talk about how to unlock them.

Warzone and MW3 Battle Pass rewards in Season 2 Reloaded explored

B21 Battle Pass sector (Image via Activision || YouTube/dkdynamite)

The B21 classified sector, recently unlocked with the launch of the Season 2 Reloaded update, offers five rewards listed below:

JAK Burnout Kit Aftermarket Part Bone Dome Emblem 1 Hour Double XP Token Grave Robber Universal Weapon Camo Soulrender Melee Weapon

The final reward, Soulrender, is a new melee weapon that is described by the developers as a "ceremonial blade capable of razor-sharp cuts and deadly melee action in close-quarters combat.”

How to unlock Warzone and MW3 Battle Pass rewards in Season 2 Reloaded

Battle Pass reward: Soulrender (Image via Activision || YouTube/dkdynamite)

To unlock all the aforementioned Battle Pass rewards in Warzone and MW3, you need to complete the challenges they're tied to. After completing each task, its corresponding bonus will be unlocked. However, to obtain the final one, the Soulrender melee weapon, you must unlock and acquire all sector rewards and complete a specific challenge. The complete breakdown of the tasks and their associated rewards are listed below:

JAK Burnout Kit : Get five Operator or Special Zombie kills with Throwing Knives.

: Get five Operator or Special Zombie kills with Throwing Knives. Bone Dome : Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie melee kills.

: Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie melee kills. 1-Hour Double XP Token : Get 15 Operator or Special Zombie kills with a Frag Grenade or Semtex.

: Get 15 Operator or Special Zombie kills with a Frag Grenade or Semtex. Grave Robber : Get five Operator or Special Zombie kills with the butt of a gun.

: Get five Operator or Special Zombie kills with the butt of a gun. Soulrender: Earn all sector rewards and get 10 Operator or Special Zombie crouched melee kills.

That covers everything regarding all the Warzone and MW3 Battle Pass rewards in Season 2 Reloaded, along with the details on how to unlock them.

Check out other Modern Warfare 3 and WZ-related articles from Sportskeeda:

WZ and Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Week 5 challenges || How to complete WZ's Fortune's Keep Mastery Easter egg || All bug fixes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded update || All weapon changes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded update: BAS-B nerf, BP50 buff, and more