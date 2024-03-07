How to complete Warzone's Fortune's Keep Mastery Easter egg in Season 2 Reloaded

Fortune's Keep Mastery Easter egg has been newly introduced in Call of Duty: Warzone with the launch of the Season 2 Reloaded update. Completing this hidden challenge rewards you with an exclusive weapon blueprint called Regal for the new SOA Subverter battle rifle. The best part is that upon completion, the weapon unlocks immediately.

This article aims to provide a comprehensive guide on completing the Warzone's Fortune's Keep Mastery Easter egg and unlocking the SOA Subverter battle rifle along with the Regal weapon blueprint.

Procedure to complete Warzone's Fortune's Keep Mastery Easter egg in Season 2 Reloaded

Fortune's Keep Mastery Easter egg (Image via Activision/X/@geekypastimes)

To complete the Fortune's Keep Mastery Easter egg, you must complete seven hidden quest challenges. Among these challenges are six that were incorporated upon the map's launch:

Dragon Stirs

Room of the Hazard Zone

Secret Vault

Zarkour Race

Bank's Security Boxes

Cursed Skull

Once you complete all the aforementioned hidden quests, an additional challenge awaits you in Fortune's Keep with the recent update. To complete this new quest, follow these steps:

The extended part of the ship's front where you need to land (Image via Activision/YouTube/@geekypastimes)

Start a Warzone's Fortune's Keep match and avoid Ranked matches.

Deploy into the new Research Vessel mobile POI location featuring a ship that moves around the map.

Land on the extended portion of the ship's front.

Upon deployment, head inside the ship, locate a glass wall, and behind it, you will find a small chamber.

Finding the Mysterious Key (Image via Activision/YouTube/@geekypastimes)

Thoroughly search the chamber and find the Mysterious Key .

. Head to the upper deck and proceed to the right side of the ship.

A door that you need to unlock (Image via Activision/YouTube/@geekypastimes)

Halfway through, find a locked door that can be unlocked with the Mysterious Key.

Unlock the door to complete the new hidden quest.

How to unlock the Regal blueprint in Warzone and MW3

Regal weapon blueprint (Image via Activision/X/@geekypastimes)

The Regal weapon blueprint can be unlocked by completing the Fortune's Keep Mastery Easter egg, which requires you to complete seven hidden challenges scattered across the Fortune's Keep map. Upon accomplishing all these challenges, you will receive the Regal weapon blueprint along with a Lil' Skipper Charm.

Keep in mind that since this is a new location, it's likely to be a hot drop, meaning you may encounter multiple enemies. Proceed cautiously at every step. However, if you manage to unlock the hidden door, you'll gain access to a slew of loot and formidable weapons, providing you with an advantage against your enemies.

