How to complete the Cursed Skull Easter egg in Warzone's Fortune's Keep

Fortune's Keep, Call of Duty: Warzone's latest map, is full of Easter eggs that offer unique challenges and grant players interesting rewards upon completion. Notably, the Cursed Skull is one such example that offers a moderate challenge and rewards players with the popular Wunderwaffle DG-9 weapon from Zombies mode.

The Cursed Skull is carefully hidden within the map, making it a formidable challenge to locate without guidance. This article will pinpoint its location and provide the steps to complete this Easter egg challenge in Warzone's Fortune Keep.

Procedure to complete the Cursed Skull Easter egg in Warzone's Fortune's Keep

Fortune Keep, a popular Resurgence map, has been integrated into this latest Warzone version with the Season 2 update and gained immense acclaim. To add excitement, hidden secrets were included for the community to uncover. The Cursed Skull is one of the many mysteries discovered thus far. Here's a detailed guide on how to find this Skull in Fortune's Keep:

Launch Warzone and start a Resurgence match in the Fortune's Keep map.

White tower's location (Image via Activision || YouTube/MrDalekJD)

Once inside, head to the Overlook POI and go west. (Refer to the provided image for the exact location.)

You can locate a distinct white tower.

Climb up the tower, and you can see a ladder in the middle to get inside.

Barricaded entrance inside the tower (Image via Activision || YouTube/MrDalekJD)

While climbing down inside the tower, in the middle section, you'll find a barricaded entrance.

Destroy the barricade with a grenade, semtex, or C4.

Location of the Cursed Skull (Image via Activision || YouTube/MrDalekJD)

Enter the hidden chamber to find the Cursed Skull on a table.

Finding this skull is not enough; the real challenge is lifting the curse for rewards:

Upon picking up the skull, you'll be cursed and immediately redeployed somewhere on the map.

To lift the curse, eliminate five enemies without being killed.

Completion of the Cursed Skull Easter egg (Image via Activision || YouTube/MrDalekJD)

Upon completion, a popup message will appear stating that the curse is broken, and after a few seconds, a special crate will drop, granting you the Wunderwaffle DG-9 and other rewards.

Acquiring Wunderwaffe DG-2 in Warzone's Fortune's Keep (Image via Activision || YouTube/MrDalekJD)

Remember that if you die during the challenge, an opponent can pick up the skull from your body and continue the challenge from where you left off. For instance, if you eliminate three enemies and die, the opponent can pick up the skull and secure the remaining two kills to complete the challenge.

