Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 2 update

Warzone Season 2 update has arrived with many weapon buffs and nerfs. Popular guns such as the RAM-7 and the BAS-B have been nerfed significantly. Whereas weapons such as the Sidewinder and the WSP-9 have received a lot of buffs making them viable for a variety of situations in the game. That's not all. The Warzone Season 2 patch has brought much-needed changes to not only the MW3 weapons but also those from MW2.

The latest patch notes list all the weapons across various classes, along with the specific adjustments that they have received in the update. This includes SMGs, Assault Rifles, LMGs, Sniper Rifles, Melee Weapons, and more.

That said, in this brief article, we'll take a closer look at all the weapon buffs and nerfs in the Warzone Season 2 update.

All weapon changes in the Warzone Season 2 update

The Warzone Season 2 patch notes list all of the following weapon buffs and nerfs:

Assault Rifles

RAM-7

Mid Damage reduced to 24, down from 28.

Min Damage reduced to 22, down from 25.

MCW

Increased aim down sight time to 265ms, up from 240ms.

Increased sprint to fire time to 252ms, up from 241ms.

Holger 556

Increased aim down sight time to 270ms, up from 260ms.

TR-76 Geist

Headshot Damage Modifier reduced to 1.25x, down from 1.3x.

Upper Torso Damage Modifier increased to 1.15x, up from 1.05x.

Arm and Hand Damage Modifier increased to 1.15x, up from 0.96x.

Battle Rifles

BAS-B

Max Damage reduced to 30, down from 35.

Increased sprint to fire time to 252ms, up from 231ms.

Increased aim down sight time to 270ms, up from 260ms.

Increased hipfire spread minimum to 2.9deg/s, up from 2.3deg/s.

MTZ-762

Semi-Auto damage override has been removed.

The weapon now does the same damage in semi-auto as it does in automatic.

Sidewinder

Increased bullet velocity to 600m/s, up from 540m/s.

Decreased recoil and gun kick significantly.

JAK Thunder LMG Kit

Increased delay before accelerated rate of fire begins to decay to 500ms, up from 200ms.

Decreased accelerated rate of fire decay rate to 240rpm/s, down from 300rpm/s.

Increased gun kick control and recoil control by 35%.

SMGs

HRM-9

Max Damage Range reduced to 12.9m, down from 16.5m.

WSP-9

Max Damage Range increased to 18m, up from 16.5m.

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 26.7m, up from 22.9m.

Decreased aim down sight time 220ms, down from 240ms.

Broodmother .45 Kit

Decreased aim down sight time to 241ms, down from 270ms.

Decreased movement speed penalties by 50%.

Shotguns

Lockwood 680

Mid Damage reduced to 30, down from 44.

Defender Heavy Long Barrel

Increased sprint to fire time penalty to 30%, up from 8%.

Haymaker

12 Gauge Dragon's Breath

Max Damage Range decreased to 2.9m, down from 3.5m.

Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 4.1m, down from 4.8m.

Riveter

Near-Mid Mid Damage Range reduced to 5.5m, down from 6.3m.

.410 Gauge Incendiary

Max Damage Range decreased to 2.5, down from 3.0m.

Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 3.3, down from 3.8m.

Bryson 890

Mid Damage Range reduced to 10.4m, down from 13.2m.

KV Broadside

Decreased sprint to fire time to 189ms, down from 210ms.

Decreased aim down sight time to 240ms, down from 330ms.

Lockwood 300

12 Gauge Dragon's Breath

Max Damage Range decreased to 2.6m , down from 3.3m.

Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 5.3m, down from 7.1m.

MX Guardian

12 Gauge Dragon's Breath

Max Damage Range decreased to 2.9m, down from 3.5m.

Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 4.8m, down from 5.5m.

LMGs

Pulemyot 762

Jak Annihilator Bullpup Kit

Near-Mid Damage set to 32. New Variable

Near-Mid Damage Range set to 38.1m. New Variable

Min Damage reduced to 30, down from 34.

TAQ Evolvere

Max Damage increased to 34, up from 26.

Max Damage Range reduced to 30.5m, down from 45.8m.

Near-Mid Damage 29. New Variable

Near-Mid Damage Range 45.8m. New Variable

Min Damage increased to 26, up from 20.

TAQ Eradicator

Increased sprint to fire time to 252ms, up from 210ms.

Increased sprint to fire time to 340ms, up from 330ms.

556 Icarus

Decreased sprint to fire time to 235ms, down from 250ms.

RAAL MG

Decreased sprint to fire time to 199ms, down from 216ms.

Decreased aim down sight time to 330ms, down from 390ms.

RPK

Decreased aim down sight time to 380ms, down from 410ms.

Marksman Rifles

KVD Enforcer

Decreased headshot multiplier to 1.4x, down from 1.8x.

MTZ Interceptor

Increased sprint to fire time to 262ms, up from 252ms.

Increased aim down sight time to 280ms, up from 265ms.

Decreased neck multiplier to 1.0x, down from 1.62x.

MCW 6.8

Decreased aim down sight time to 245ms, down from 271ms.

Decreased hipfire spread minimum to 4.1deg/s, down from 5deg/s.

Decreased hipfire spread maximum to 10deg/s, down from 12.1deg/s.

Decreased bullet velocity to 930m/s, down from 1,016m/s.

LM-S

Reduced intensity of aim down sight idle sway.

Crossbow

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 3x, up from 1.2x.

Lower limb Damage Multipliers increased to 1x, up from 0.9x.

Sniper Rifles

XRK Stalker

Now one-shot downs to the head within its Max Damage Range

Max damage range increased to 50.8 meters.

Longbow

Min Damage reduced to 73, down from 75.

Decreased aim down sight time to 520ms, down from 550ms.

Signal 50

Near-Mid Damage Range reduced to 62.3m, down from 67.4m.

SP-X 80

Increased aim down sight time to 545ms, up from 521ms.

Handguns

Renetti

JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit

Reduced movement speed penalties by 50%.

WSP Stinger

Max Damage increased to 24, up from 20.

Near-Mid Damage increased to 22, up from 16.

Min Damage increased to 20, up from 14.

.50 GS

Max Damage increased to 78, up from 72.

Basilisk

Lower Torso Damage Modifier increased to 1.2x, up from 1.0x.

Melee

Gutter Knife

Decreased melee lunge distance by 30%.

Karambit

Decreased melee lunge distance by 30%.

Combat Knife

Decreased melee lunge distance by 30%.

Dual Kodachis

Decreased melee lunge distance by 30%.

Dual Kamas

Decreased melee lunge distance by 30%.

Pickaxe

Decreased melee lunge distance by 30%.

That covers all the weapon buffs and nerfs in the Warzone Season 2 update.

