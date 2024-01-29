Activision teases Fortune's Keep return in Warzone Season 2

Activision just teased the return of Fortune's Keep in Warzone Season 2. A few select content creators have received a special package from Call of Duty that hints at the return of the highly anticipated Resurgence map with Season 2. Raven Software confirmed its return during the COD NEXT 2023 event.

However, there were no mentions of a release date. Instead, it was stated that the map would arrive sometime in 2024. Fortunately, it seems that the wait is almost over, and the popular Resurgence map will return to Warzone in Season 2.

Fortune's Keep will be returning in Warzone Season 2

As stated earlier, Activision has teased the return of the iconic Fortune's Keep map in Warzone Season 2. Content creator Outlaws Majin recently posted on their X handle, highlighting a secret package they received from Call of Duty. In the post, they mention that only five people have received this "unique package."

The package appears to be a crate that has been labeled Call of Duty Season 2. However, what raised eyebrows was Outlaws Majin's caption:

"With only 5 people to receive this unique package, I am "FORTUNATE" to be able to open this with yall"

They further added:

"What do you think is inside this? Season 2 will "KEEP" the vibes going"

They mention the words "Fortunate" and "Keep" inside quotations, teasing the return of Fortune's Keep in Season 2 of Warzone. This alludes to the map's arrival with the next seasonal update. For those interested, the streamer will unbox the package live on their Kick channel.

Although Call of Duty is yet to confirm a release date, Season 2 is expected to go live on February 7, 2024, at 9 am PT.

That covers everything about the return of the Resurgence map Fortune's Keep in Warzone Season 2.