Will Fortune's Keep return to Warzone?

On par with Rebirth Island, Fortune's Keep is one of the most popular maps in Warzone and is held in very high regard by the community. Luckily for all WZ players, Fortune's Keep return to the game has been officially confirmed. The map offers a tiny battleground, promoting aggressive team play. It brews uncontrollable chaos, something that every battle royale player seeks. It fuels the drive to come out on top and outlast every squad on the field.

On November 16, 2023, both Fortune's Keep and Rebirth Island were officially removed from WZ and its Resurgence playlist. Now that their return has been confirmed, read below to get a detailed brief on the same.

When is Fortune's Keep returning to Warzone?

Activision has not announced the official release date for Fortune's Keep's return to WZ. The COD Next event revealed that Resurgence, a mode in Call of Duty's WZ, will feature both these maps in 2024, as prevalent in the previous integration with MW2.

Since the first season of MW3's integration with WZ is going live on December 6, 2023, we speculate that these maps will remain in development until a Reloaded update for Season 1 is released or until Season 2 is queued for release.

Now that there has been an official confirmation on Activision's part, Call of Duty players can gear up and get their grinding boots out. With Vondel, Ashika Island, Rebirth Island, and Fortune's Keep in rotation, Warzone players are in for a treat as they queue for Resurgence games in MW3 Warzone in 2024.

Will Warzone Season 1 feature Vondel and Ashika Island?

Yes, the upcoming Season of WZ will feature both Vondel and Ashika Island in the mix of its map pool. As per the official blog, the maps will be accessible to the entirety of the player base 48 hours after the official launch of Season 1.

COD fans are beaming with excitement as they wait for the release of the new season across both multiplayer titles. Activision has gone overboard to ensure that the very first season of the newly structured integration is a massive success amidst the community.

For those unaware, Season 1 of MW3 Warzone will go live on December 6, 2023, at 9 am PT. Below, a list of different timezones will be provided for players to refer to:

US West Coast - December 6, 2023, 9 am PT

US East Coast - December 6, 2023, 12 pm ET

UK - December 6, 2023, 5 pm GMT

Central Europe - December 6, 2023, 6 pm CET

India - December 6, 2023, 10:30 pm IST

Japan - December 7, 2023, 2 am JST

New Zealand - December 7, 2023, 5 am NZST

