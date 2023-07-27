Warzone players want the fan-favorite map back that "only lasted 4 months"

While the majority of players Warzone for the Battle Royale game mode it offered, a significant bunch was attached to the Resurgence mode. It was a gametype featured in Warzone which took place on Rebirth Island or Fortune's Keep. Players were taken aback when it was entirely removed from the game and relaunched as WZ Caldera.

The Reddit community has come together to create a tribute for one of the fan-favorite maps in Warzone, Fortune's Keep. Much like Rebirth Island, Fortune's Keep featured a lobby of 40 players and a small map, ensuring constant action on the battlefield.

Will Fortune's Keep come back to Warzone?

Despite being one of the most popular maps in the game, players only got a mere four months to spend their best moments on it. Fortune's Keep was one of the most incredibly detailed maps in the entire map pool of Warzone. With the game being rebranded as WZ Caldera, the developers removed Resurgence modes, and with it, the fan-favorite map for the same.

Unfortunately, Activision confirmed that Resurgence mode maps for Warzone, both Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep, have been permanently removed and will not make a comeback anytime in the near future.

Urban_animal shares their nostalgia and the fun they shared in the Resurgence game mode. Considering the smaller player count, the community that thrived amidst chaos and action had the best times queueing for games in Fortune's Keep and other Resurgence maps.

Players feel Fortune's Keep offered an unmatched amount of action at every corner of the map, something which drew in the adrenaline-pumping grinders of the game.

Some players still wish these maps would make a comeback to WZ1, or even the game's successor WZ2. However, with the game permanently shut down on September 21, 2023, the chances of players ever seeing this map on their favorite title are close to none.

SkylineGTRR34Freak shares a mix of both disappointment and infuriation regarding the whole situation surrounding Fortune's Keep's removal from the game. They believe, with so much effort and time put into designing one of the best maps in the franchise, the developers should have had the foresight to at least carry it out in WZ2, upon its release or even at a later date.

User JRest71 also makes a case for the amount of effort it possibly might have taken for the map designers to actually bring to life such a magnificent creation. The community is united in carrying the belief that, with so much time, effort, and money spent on creating one of the best maps in the game, it was incredibly wrong of Activision to merely scrap it and not even bother reintroducing it in WZ2.