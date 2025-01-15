The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies: Everything we know

Call of Duty revealed exciting news today (January 15, 2025) that the new Black Ops 6 Zombies map, titled The Tomb, will launch with the Season 2 update. While details are limited, the name and the small amount of information available are enough to excite Zombies fans who have been receiving new content frequently.

With the continuation of the storyline, a returning Wonder Weapon, and an iconic SMG from a previous CoD title, the community is sure to be hyped for this release.

This article outlines all the details currently known about the upcoming The Tomb map in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative.

Everything about the upcoming The Tomb map in Black Ops 6 Zombies explored

The Tomb will debut in Black Ops 6 Zombies alongside the Season 2 update, set to go live on January 28, 2025. The new map draws inspiration from Liberty Falls, which developers have revealed is the most-played Zombies map in recent years. To emulate its success, The Tomb features a similar setting, such as tight, congested spaces, emphasizing replayability.

This map introduces several side Easter eggs for players to uncover, with the primary focus being the continuation of the ongoing storyline. Following the events of the Citadelle des Morts main Easter egg mission, the team — Morts, Weaver, Grey, Carver, and Maya — survived the horrific events. As per Krafft's final information, they must secure the Sentinel Artifact, believed to be located in a nearby excavation site.

The Tomb is set in an excavation site built over ancient burial grounds, with suspected origins dating back to 2500 B.C.E. These catacombs remained undisturbed until the early 1900s. The story of the site's discovery remains a mystery. However, it is rumored that Sir Archibald Fotherington-Smythe, a British archaeologist, excavated the area in 1908 with grand expectations, but what became of him afterward remains unknown.

In addition to its rich lore, the new Zombies map will bring back a Wonder Weapon from a past CoD Zombies title, though it will be slightly altered. An iconic SMG from earlier games will also return.

Although unconfirmed, the Wunderwaffe DG-2 is speculated to be the returning Wonder Weapon, while the MP40 is likely to be the iconic SMG, given their popularity in previous titles.

More concrete details are expected soon, as the Season 2 content drop is just days away.

