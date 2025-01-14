Iconic Black Ops 3 map reportedly coming to Verdansk in Warzone

While rumors about Verdansk returning in Warzone Season 3 have already surfaced, a new leak might make the Black Ops series fan happy. Fringe from Black Ops 3 will reportedly be a part of the Verdansk in Warzone. In a recent post, popular Call of Duty leaker @TheGhostOfHope mentioned that the map will be a part of Verdansk when it releases.

Read on to learn more about the iconic Black Ops 3 map coming back to Warzone's Verdansk.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Fringe will reportedly be a part of Verdansk in Warzone

If you're unfamiliar with Fringe in Call of Duty, it's a map that was introduced in Black Ops 3. Since the game was set in the future, some elements in the map might not fit the current timeline. However, with the potential remastered version of the Fringe coming to Verdansk, we can expect some changes along the way.

The map description in the original game is as follows:

"Busty, forgotten farm town near a massive space launch facility in rural Southern California."

Coming to Verdansk, potentially featuring Fringe in Warzone, we are yet to have any official description of how the fan-favorite Warzone map will look like. Since the release in 2020, we have seen several versions of Verdansk; we don't know whether we would see a completely new one or one of the old ones. Hence, it's hard to predict where in Verdansk developers will add the Fringe map.

According to several leaks, Verdansk may return in Warzone Season 3. We can expect more information regarding the map to be revealed soon. What do you think about Call of Duty possibly adding Fringe in Verdansk? Let us know in the comment section.

