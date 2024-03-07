Best meta loadout to use in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

Getting your hands on the best meta loadout in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded will elevate your gameplay to the next level. Numerous balance changes were implemented with the content update, leading to a massive change in the game's weapon meta. Naturally, if you want to quickly rank up or earn successive wins, you must have the best meta loadout in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded.

If you want to learn more about this revered combination, read below.

Best meta loadout to dominate in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

SOA Subverter loadout (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@BennyCentral)

The newly released SOA Subverter has been crowned as the best meta weapon for Warzone Season 2 Reloaded. Here's a great loadout you can use with this rifle:

Muzzle : ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel : Dozer-90 Long Barrel

: Dozer-90 Long Barrel Underbarrel : Bruen Heavy Support Grip

: Bruen Heavy Support Grip Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

JAK Glassless Optic Magazine: 50 Round Mag

The ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider will primarily shorten your radar ping while simultaneously improving the SOA Subverter's vertical and horizontal recoil.

Pair it with the Dozer-90 Long Barrel to improve your weapon's bullet velocity and range, bumping their numbers by quite a few counts. Furthermore, this attachment will provide you with adept firing stability and help you in controlling the gun's erratic recoil and initial kick.

The 50-Round Magazine will provide you with ample firepower without requiring you to reload every so often. It will come in handy to lay down suppressive fire as squads make attempts on your team.

The Bruen Heavy Support will significantly help you control the SOA Subverter's recoil and gun-kick, improving stability and aiming control over the weapon.

Lastly, our choice of optics is the JAK Glassless Optic. However, you can also consider options such as the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x, or something of a similar nature.

Best SOA Subverter class setup and perks

You can pair the best meta loadout for SOA Subverter with the following class setup and perk package in WZ Season 2 Reloaded:

Perk Package

Perk 1: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

Equipment

Tactical Equipment: Stim

Stim Lethal Equipment: Frag Grenade

If your primary goal is to win the majority of your games in Warzone, you should definitely opt for the best meta loadout in WZ Season 2 Reloaded. Not only will it help you win most of your engagements against enemies, but with a solid build like this, you can potentially run down an entire squad all alone.

