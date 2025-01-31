Best loadout to complete The Tomb main quest in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Completing The Tomb main quest in Black Ops 6 Zombies is no easy feat, and having the best weapon loadout is crucial for success. With a well-coordinated squad, the final boss battle becomes manageable, but for solo players, it can be a nightmare, as this is one of the toughest boss fights in the game. To stand a chance alone, you'll also need a proper GobbleGum pack.

This article provides the best weapon and an ideal loadout to complete The Tomb main quest and defeat the final boss in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Which is the best weapon to complete The Tomb main quest in Black Ops 6 Zombies?

The best weapon to use in The Tomb is the ASG-89 shotgun, making it the top choice for tackling zombies. Due to the map’s narrow corridors and congested areas, a shotgun is ideal for clearing hordes efficiently.

Trending

ASG-89 in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via Activision)

Against the final boss, the Sentinel Artifact, you'll face several special zombies like Shock Mimics and Dobbleghast in tight spaces, making this weapon even more effective. To maximize its potential, upgrade it to Legendary Rarity and Pack-a-Punch it to Level 3. This lets it deal over 4,000 damage in the final battle, turning the tide in your favor and making the encounter significantly more manageable.

Best ASG-89 shotgun loadout to complete The Tomb main quest in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The ASG-89 is a powerful weapon, but with the right loadout, it becomes even more effective. The base variant, even when Pack-a-Punched, underperforms if not properly customized. However, the loadout below enhances its performance significantly.

This setup maintains a tight bullet spread, ensuring optimal damage even at medium range. Additionally, it boosts the weapon’s fire rate and magazine size—both crucial for sustained combat.

Recommended loadout:

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Kepler Microflex Muzzle: Full Choke

Full Choke Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Ranged Foregrip

Ranged Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Stock: Light Stock

Light Stock Laser: Steady Aim Laser

Steady Aim Laser Fire Mod: Rapid Fire

The Full Choke muzzle and Steady Aim Laser help tighten the bullet spread, ensuring maximum power when hip-firing.

The Reinforced Barrel increases both range and damage, which is crucial for the final boss fight against the Sentinel Artifact.

For better recoil control and stability, the Ranged Foregrip and Light Stock are the best choices.

To boost fire rate and magazine capacity, equip the Rapid Fire mod and Extended Mag II. This increases the magazine size to 20, and when Pack-a-Punched, it expands to 40 rounds, significantly improving sustained firepower.

Best GobbleGum pack to complete The Tomb main quest in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The ideal GobbleGum pack varies for squad play, but essentials like Free Fire, Idle Eye, and Killjoy should always be included. The remaining two can be chosen based on the team's strategy.

ASG-89 loadout (Image via Activision)

For solo players, the best GobbleGum pack should include

Perkaholic

Idle Eye

Hidden Power

Free Fire

Killjoy

Perkaholic and Hidden Power should be among the first three GobbleGums used, as they provide a crucial early-game advantage. In solo play, completing the main quest steps quickly is essential since the boss becomes stronger with each passing round.

Perkaholic instantly activates all perks from the start, while Hidden Power upgrades the ASG-89 directly to Legendary rarity. This gives you a significant advantage, allowing you to focus on completing the quest steps, upgrading your weapon to Pack-a-Punch Level 3, and triggering the boss fight as quickly as possible.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback