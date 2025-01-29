Did Season 2 update fix Warzone as promised? Exploring the state of the Call of Duty battle royale

The Season 2 update for Warzone seemed promising. The developers were committed to resolving all the issues plaguing the game instead of delivering new content as it was initially planned. Surprisingly, fans didn't complain and instead were in favor of the decision. They were willing to forgo new content if it meant that their favorite battle royale title was getting fixed. Naturally, a lot of hope was riding on this update.

For those who are unaware, Warzone has been in its worst state since its release back in 2020. The dramatic rise of cheaters, server stability issues, bugs, and more, have rendered the game unplayable for many. The fact that many content creators and professional players who rely on the game for their day-to-day livelihood were considering quitting it, speaks volumes.

Call of Duty acknowledged the issues and decided to address the concerns of the community. They announced that Warzone wouldn't be receiving new content as it was initially planned. Instead, the Season 2 update will focus on resolving the problems that were plaguing the game.

Trending

Now that Season 2 has dropped, did the developers manage to finally fix the game or has it become worse? In this article, we'll take a closer look at the current state of Call of Duty's battle royale Warzone.

Exploring the state of Warzone after the Season 2 update

Unfortunately, Warzone Season 2 didn't fix the issues as promised and instead caused more harm than good in certain instances. The issues that developers promised to fix did not work out as planned. Cheating is still rampant, server stability issues have become worse, and bugs and glitches still exist. In fact, the update itself broke the game for many as soon as it dropped.

The online platforms were quickly flooded with players complaining about the new issues that didn't exist previously. Let's take a look at some of the issues that were acknowledged by Call of Duty so you know that these problems aren't unique to a particular user.

Also read: "I don't think Call of Duty has ever been in a worse spot than it is right now"- Ex CoD Pro slams Black Ops 6 and Warzone

First is the issue of game crashes. The Warzone Season 2 update introduced bugs that caused the game to completely crash when players were editing their loadouts while queuing for a match.

Expand Tweet

Second, before the update, the developers announced that the locations of several Buy Stations on Urzikstan would be changed. Embarrassingly, this change wasn't even pushed with the update.

Third, as soon as the new season of Warzone Ranked Play went live, the 'Top 250' players, the highest-ranked players in the game, were being prevented from joining a match. Some of the most loyal players the game has ever seen were now unable to play the battle royale.

Fourth, players were unable to team up with their friends and were facing errors when attempting to play together.

And the list goes on and on. These issues weren't even in the title before Season 2 and now, forget the fixes, many new problems were added on top.

Expand Tweet

If you think that's bad, don't worry it gets worse. Recently, numerous reports have surfaced online, suggesting that Call of Duty is planning to release the costliest bundle to date, which would be priced at 3300 CP or $30 in real-world currency. That's almost half the price of the game for an in-game cosmetic item.

While their fans struggle to play their favorite battle royale, the Warzone developers are going all in on monetizing their game. Needless to say, over the last few months, the title has lost nearly 50% of its player base on Steam due to these issues and the sheer amount of disrespect the developers have shown their community.

So did Season 2 update fix Warzone as promised? At this point, the answer should be pretty clear. They did not. Fans sacrificed new content in the hopes of the title getting fixed and instead, they were served more issues to deal with in the shooter.

Read more: Call of Duty's Season 2 update might make or break Black Ops 6 and Warzone

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback