FaZe Swagg hints at Verdansk release date in Warzone 

Popular content creator FaZe Swagg may have hinted at the release date of Verdansk and it could arrive at the end of Season 2. Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 are set to arrive on January 28, 2025. A screenshot of the Season 2 Battle Pass page recently went viral, showing that it will last for 51 days after release.

Responding to a post sharing the image, FaZe Swagg alluded to Verdansk hitting Warzone on March 20, 2025.

FaZe Swagg predicts the arrival of Verdansk in Warzone Season 3

During the Call of Duty Next broadcast in August 2024, officials revealed that Verdansk will return to Warzone in the Spring of 2025. Unfortunately, they did not confirm a specific date. Furthermore, March 2025 will be the fifth anniversary of the game and the debut of Verdansk.

These facts add some weight to the speculation. Furthermore, FaZe Swagg seems rather certain that Verdansk will make a comeback to Warzone on March 20, 2025, which could be the release of Season 3.

This could be a major hint since the streamer can be considered a rather reliable source. However, Activision has yet to confirm the official release date for Verdansk. Regardless, if the map is to be released in the Spring of 2025 as per the COD Next broadcast, then FaZe Swagg could be right in his prediction.

