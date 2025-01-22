What to expect from Black Ops 6 Zombies in Season 2 update

The Season 2 update for Black Ops 6 Zombies is set to launch on January 28, 2025, at 9 am PT, bringing plenty of new content for players to explore. A recent blog post (January 22, 2025) revealed almost everything players can expect from the Zombies mode. Fans are in for a treat, as the new map, The Tomb, will debut with Season 2, progressing the main storyline along with the introduction of fresh elements and challenges.

This article compiles all the revealed information about Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2. Read on to know more.

Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2: The Tomb, storyline progression, new zombie type, and more

Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2 will maintain the standard and may even surpass it with all the new additions. Here's all the new additions that you can expect with the upcoming update:

New map: The Tomb

The Tomb map in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2 (Image via Activision)

The Tomb was initially teased in a blog post on January 15, 2025, but now, nearly all details about the map have been revealed. One of the highlights is the recon tour, which introduces players to the map's layout. The blog post also provided a narrative-focused overview of its key locations, detailed below:

Dig Site

The surface-level Dig Site is your entryway to the rest of the map. Strange glowing runes mark certain alcoves, perhaps gateways to the subterranean regions beyond. A large, partially uncovered stone face lies at the pit of the site, roped off and long forgotten, a nearby fallen pillar. Scale the stairs and scaffolding to further explore the area. Don’t linger too long, lest you end up like the headless statue on the upper tiers of this archeological area.

Neolithic Catacombs and Ossuary

Exploring the Neolithic Catacombs, you may notice how far back the area goes, both physically as well as through layers of ancient cultures and civilizations. Cave paintings adorn the cavernous walls, while winding pathways lead through the natural hollows of the earth. In the Ossuary, stacked with the skulls of the long dead, the cavern gives way to the stone architecture of a later age, its bone piles and altars lending an ominous presence throughout.

Tombs

Statues of ancient warriors line the Tombs in alcoves along the walls along with depictions of shielded hoplites engaging a charging bull. Though the vault has long crumbled into disarray, the remnants of pristine architecture are on clear display, illuminated through the patch of sunlight falling through a crumbled hole in the ceiling.

Shrine of the Hierophants

Ancient priests charged with interpreting the sacred mysteries, the hierophants seem to have uncovered more than they were bargaining for. The candlelit, vaulted ceiling marks the resting place of important figures, a frieze sculpted into the wall showing a fierce battle between opposing forces. Arrow Trap installations line the stairway down into the shrine, flanked by skulls on chain pullies.

Subterranean Temple and Deep Excavation

Descend into the catacombs to reveal the huge, cavernous Subterranean Temple, where the stone architecture leads downward to a rocky outcropping peninsula known as the Deep Excavation. Scattered pillars encircle a place of worship below, the murky depths illuminated via faint shafts of what appears to be sunlight entering from a natural space in the rock above.

Doorway to Nowhere and Dark Aether Nexus

Take your expedition deeper still, seek out the Doorway to Nowhere — the rest of its details remain redacted.

Among all the locations revealed so far, the last one stands out for its majestic and vibrant design. The developers appear to have intentionally kept it under wraps to evoke a sense of curiosity within the community.

Also read: When does The Tomb release in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Continuation of the storyline in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2

Expand Tweet

The story centers around the pursuit of the Sentinel Artifact. Following the events at Citadelle des Morts, where the team — Weaver, Maya, Carver, and Grey — secured the amulet, new information from Professor Krafft points to the artifact’s location. It is believed to be hidden within the tunnels beneath a nearby excavation site, known as The Tomb.

The storyline progresses with the team’s primary objective of securing the Sentinel Artifact. If successful, there may be hope of freeing Samantha Maxis from her imprisonment in the Dark Aether.

As players explore this long-forgotten dig site, they will encounter the Doorway to Nowhere. What lies behind this door remains a mystery, as the developers have intentionally kept it under wraps. Players will have to wait until Season 2's launch to uncover its secrets, as teased in the recent blog post.

New Zombie type: Shock Mimic in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2

Shock Mimic is the new zombie tyep in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2 (Image via Activision)

The Shock Mimic is a new enemy type that will be exclusive to The Tomb map. This foe disguises itself as useful items, jumping into action when players approach. Once revealed, it unleashes razor-sharp claws and tentacles capable of grabbing its target and delivering an electrifying bite.

In addition to dealing significant damage, the Shock Mimic emits a distortion camouflage that disrupts both your radar and vision, making it even more challenging to confront.

This formidable enemy will test your skills and add an extra layer of excitement to the gameplay, providing a fresh and thrilling challenge to overcome.

Other Entities of The Tomb

Other entities available in The Tomb (Image via Activision)

A section of regular zombies you’ll encounter in The Tomb differ significantly from those in other maps like Liberty Falls, Terminus Island, and Citadelle des Morts. These undead inhabitants reflect a variety of ancient laborers, worshipers, and armored guards. Many appear heavily decayed, with some mummified, and others with a more skeletal appearance (resembling something that could be described as skeleton zombies).

While exploring The Tomb, you’ll still come across the familiar zombies from existing maps. However, these will be accompanied by the ancient undead, providing a unique and eerie twist to the enemies you’ll face.

New Wonder Weapon: Staff of Ice in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2

Expand Tweet

The weapon is described in the blog as:

"This masterpiece of ancient technology fires a withering blast of frost and can generate healing energies to resuscitate allies from a distance. Origins unknown."

The Staff of Ice grants powerful abilities, including the ability to slow and freeze enemies in place, as well as unleash devastating AoE attacks. It also has a unique feature that allows players to revive teammates with a precision-shot restorative blast.

The exact method of obtaining this Wonder Weapon remains unknown, but it may be tied to the main quest.

The Tomb: Additional content in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2

Arrow Trap (Image via Activision)

Main Quest and Quest Rewards: The Main Quest for The Tomb goes live when the map releases alongside the launch of Season 02 on January 28. Complete the Main Quest to earn the “X91 Ice-Pike” Wonder Weapon Skin — a Project Janus facsimile of the “Staff of Ice” — as well as 5,000 XP and a unique Calling Card awarded to players who complete the Main Quest before Directed Mode is released for The Tomb.

The Main Quest for The Tomb goes live when the map releases alongside the launch of Season 02 on January 28. Complete the Main Quest to earn the “X91 Ice-Pike” Wonder Weapon Skin — a Project Janus facsimile of the “Staff of Ice” — as well as 5,000 XP and a unique Calling Card awarded to players who complete the Main Quest before Directed Mode is released for The Tomb. Arrow Trap: Got a horde of zombies on your back? Activate the Arrow Trap to send out darts of damaging energy from the wall, devastating its targets on contact. If you need to backtrack, run and slide to avoid getting shot by your own trap.

Got a horde of zombies on your back? Activate the Arrow Trap to send out darts of damaging energy from the wall, devastating its targets on contact. If you need to backtrack, run and slide to avoid getting shot by your own trap. Aetheric Lanterns: Dark Aether chandeliers and light sources give off a pale glow over their surroundings. With the correct projectile and aiming confidence, you can use these dynamic hazards to rain down Aetheric fire, damaging anything that shambles through the flames.

Also read: Black Ops 6 Season 2 early patch notes: New maps, Valentine’s LTMs, QoL upgrades, and more

New gameplay content in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2

New Perk: Death Perception

Death Perception Perk-a-Cola in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2 (Image via Activision)

A new Perk, Death Perception, will be introduced in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2. Although not entirely new, as it originally debuted in Black Ops 4, this returning Perk offers the ability to detect enemies through obstacles and walls by highlighting their outlines. In Black Ops 6 Zombies, it will also feature new abilities when Augments are equipped, further enhancing its utility.

Death Perception is available within The Tomb, along with the nine previously accessible Zombies Perks. Note that some of these Perks are only available via a Der Wunderfizz machine.

Death Perception is available on Citadelle des Morts, Liberty Falls and Terminus maps via the Der Wunderfizz machine.

Death Perception: Major Augments

Treasure Hunter: Spot items others can miss from loot containers as well as Special and Elite kills.

Spot items others can miss from loot containers as well as Special and Elite kills. Death Stare: Your Elemental Weakness damage has a chance to kill an enemy that is low on health.

Your Elemental Weakness damage has a chance to kill an enemy that is low on health. Critical Eye: Small chance that a body shot becomes a critical shot.

Death Perception: Minor Augments

Bird’s Eye View: The minimap’s scan rate is increased.

The minimap’s scan rate is increased. Extra Change: Find extra Essence under more locations.

Find extra Essence under more locations. Further Insight: Increase perception radius.

Three new Gobblegums

Dead Drop (Epic): Drop rates of Salvage and Equipment are greatly increased. Lasts five minutes.

Drop rates of Salvage and Equipment are greatly increased. Lasts five minutes. Modified Chaos (Legendary): Greatly reduce all Ammo Mod cooldowns. Lasts two minutes.

Greatly reduce all Ammo Mod cooldowns. Lasts two minutes. Quacknarok (Whimsical): Zombies move around in rubber ducky inner tubes. Lasts three minutes.

Additional support weapon: War Machine in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2

War Machine Support Weapon (Image via Activision)

A new support weapon named War Machine will be added in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2. You can purchase it with 2500 Salvage via the Craftying table that will be featured in the Support section. This weapon will be a grenade launcher that blasts undead enemies with explosions.

Also read: Call of Duty announces The Terminator collaboration in Black Ops 6 Season 2: Everything we know

New quality of life updates in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2

Challenge Tracking & Near Completion

Manually track up to 10 Calling Card Challenges and 10 Camo Challenges per mode to easily keep track of Challenges you’re progressing.

If you have fewer than 10 Calling Card Challenges or 10 Camo Challenges tracked, your nearest Challenges to completion will display in those slots instead. This should help players discover and identify Challenges they are close to completing.

The top Tracked or Near Completion Calling Card Challenge and Camo Challenge both appear in the Lobby, as well as in-game via the Options Menu.

Unique HUD Presets per mode

Players will be able to set the HUD Preset settings they prefer for both Multiplayer and Zombies, keeping a unique setup per-mode without needing to change settings when switching between modes.

Co-op Pause

In matches where everyone is in the same party, the party leader will now be able to pause the game for everyone to regroup on strategy or take a snack break during those high-round runs.

AFK Kick Loadout Recovery

If a player gets kicked for going AFK for too long in a co-op game, their loadout, Essence, and Salvage will now be restored after they rejoin the match in progress.

That covers everything you can expect from Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the official patch notes on January 28, 2025.

