"Completely unacceptable and unprofessional" – CoD Pro Biffle lashes out at Call of Duty over unpaid WSOW winnings

Professional Warzone player Biffle recently called out Call of Duty over unpaid WSOW 2024 winnings. The Team Falcons player reported that he and around 20 other players have yet to receive their prize money for last year's World Series of Warzone tournament. He took to X to share his frustration over the payment delays and posted the following:

"Its been 4 months since WSOW and there is probably around 20 people that haven't been paid out that I know of (including my $100,000). No one is answering the email that was provided to us for WSOW support. Completely unacceptable and unprofessional".

Biffle revealed that even four months after the tournament concluded, many players including himself weren't paid their winnings. He claimed that he was supposed to receive $100,000 for his win, and despite getting in touch with the support team through emails, no one responded to his concerns. It goes without saying that he was frustrated over the issues and described the situation as "unacceptable and unprofessional."

Biffle and several others have yet to receive their WSOW 2024 winnings

As discussed earlier, Biffle has been waiting for over four months to receive his WSOW 2024 winnings, which amounted to $100,000. But he was not alone in this case and he knew around 20 others who didn't receive their payments.

For those who don't follow the game's professional scene, WSOW, or Word Series of Warzone, is a tournament organized by Call of Duty every year where the best of the best compete for glory.

Team Falcons, which included Biffle, Shifty, and HisokaT42, were crowned as the winners of the WSOW Global Final 2024. The tournament was an electrifying show of Warzone's best. Team Falcon managed to rack up a total of 89 kills in their league and came out on top, winning the entire tournament.

In their final moments of the winning match, the team competed against FaZe and Team CODMunity, where they came out on top. This was back in September 2024.

Another professional player, Gavin, also commented on Biffle's post, claiming that he too hadn't received the prize money, which amounted to $53,000. Just like Biffle, Gavin tried contacting the team responsible for handling payments. But he too didn't receive any response and is still waiting to receive the money that was promised to him.

Needless to say, the entire experience has been quite frustrating for all the players involved, and with no response from Call of Duty as of now, the situation has only added to the growing sense of uncertainty.

