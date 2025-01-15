"You don't even have to aim" - Aydan calls out Call of Duty to nerf Aim Assist in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Professional Warzone player and content creator Aydan, recently called out Call of Duty to nerf Aim Assist in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. In his recent livestream on Twitch, Aydan took a moment to address one of the major concerns of players who use mouse and keyboard to play the games. Talking about how strong Aim Assist is in the games, Aydan had to say the following:

"You don't have to try in so many scenarios because you can just get so much cheese with Aim Assist in this game because you don't even have to aim. You don't have to actually do anything."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Aydan believes that Aim Assist in shooters is so strong that players don't even have to do anything to easily overpower players who are using a mouse and keyboard. He claims that players don't even have to actually aim to eliminate a target with Aim Assist.

But that wasn't the end of it. Aydan goes on to explain his experiences with it in the games and why exactly it needs a nerf.

Aydan talks about nerfing Aim Assist in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Aydan, on his live stream, discussed with his fans in detail why he thinks that Aim Assist in Black Ops 6 and Warzone needs to be nerfed. He knew that most fans wouldn't agree with his opinions on the matter and started with a disclaimer stating that what he was about to say most would disagree.

He then started talking about the issue of Aim Assist in Black Ops 6 and Warzone and how overpowered it was in the games by stating the following:

"This is a big one. Not a lot of people are going to agree with me on this. I really think Aim Assist needs to be nerfed. I don't think I have actually never said that with any other game. Aim Assist has to get nerfed. It's so OP. I don't think I will ever team with a mouse and keyboard player in competitive because they are just at the biggest disadvantage. "

He mentioned that Aim Assist was so strong in the games that if he had teamed up with mouse and keyboard users, his team would have been at a disadvantage in a competitive setting.

Also read: "Thought of loading up the game sounds frustrating" - Aydan shows his disappointment in Warzone and Black Ops 6 after Season 1 update

He then goes on to compare its strength to the popular Fortnite "L2 spam" and had to say the following about the Aim Assist in Black Ops 6 and Warzone:

"I think that Aim Assist is overpowered. Like so overpowered. It reminds me of Fortnite when you get L2 spam, like how busted that was. It just reminds me of the same type of thing."

For those unaware, spamming "L2" in Fortnite results in the player aiming down the sights multiple times in quick succession. This would activate Aim Assist every time the "L2" button is pressed, allowing the player to easily track their targets and take them down.

He then explained how much of a difference having Aim Assist in Black Ops 6 and Warzone makes and expressed his gratitude towards players who play using a mouse and keyboard by stating the following:

"I have a lot of respect for mouse and keyboard players. I think it takes more skill than controller. I have played mouse and keyboard. It's harder to aim. At least the aiming aspect is harder. So I have a lot of respect for mouse and keyboard players. I would like them to have a space in the game, in competitive. So you know, why would a mouse and keyboard player wanna play this game over like any other game?"

In his opinion, playing Call of Duty titles on a mouse and keyboard would demand more from the player than using a controller with Aim Assist. From his time playing the games with a mouse and keyboard, he claimed that it was much harder to aim with it than with a controller due to the absence of Aim Assist in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Finally, he added that mouse and keyboard players should have their own league for competitive games as they would be at a disadvantageous position against any controller player using Aim Assist in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Read more: "I'm done pretending" - COD content creator hails Modern Warfare as his favorite amidst Black Ops 6 losing player base

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback