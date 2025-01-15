Road Reaper Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Road Reaper Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is the latest bundle to join the in-game store. The main highlight of this pack is the Operator skin which closely resembles the protagonist from Ghost Rider (2007). Apart from the skin, the pack also features Weapon Blueprints, an Emote, and a Gun Screen that carry similar themes.

In this article, we take a closer look at the Road Reaper Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, its price, all the items it comes with, and whether it is worth purchasing.

Price of the Road Reaper Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Road Reaper Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone costs 2000 CP or COD Points, which is around $19 in real-world currency. If you have sufficient CP in your account, visit the in-game store of either game after which you should find it in the Featured section.

The Road Reaper Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone costs 2000 CP (Image via Activision)

However, if you do not have the required amount of COD Points, get them from your platform's respective store. These points are sold in pre-set packs and are available for the following prices:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

If you do not have any COD Points in your account, it is recommended to buy the $19.99 pack. Sure, you'll be spending more but you will get a total of 2400 CP in return, 400 of which can go towards your next purchase.

What's included in the Road Reaper Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone?

The Road Reaper Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone includes eight items. All these items stick to the name Road Reaper, featuring a theme that resembles the Ghost Rider with spikes, skeleton faces, and needless to say, motorcycles.

All items in the Road Reaper Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

Here's everything that's included in the bundle:

" Ride-N-Die " Operator Skin for Caine

" Operator Skin for Caine " Asphalt " Weapon Blueprint for the Model L Assault Rifle ( Tracer Effect : Red Tracers)

" Weapon Blueprint for the Model L Assault Rifle ( : Red Tracers) " Chain Drive " Weapon Blueprint for the XMG Light Machine Gun ( Tracer Effect : Red Tracers)

" Weapon Blueprint for the XMG Light Machine Gun ( : Red Tracers) " Throttler " skin for the Archangel Launcher Scorestreak

" skin for the Archangel Launcher Scorestreak " Finger Gun " Emote

" Emote " Member's Only " Gun Screen

" Gun Screen " Firebreaker " Calling Card

" Calling Card "Spinal Rip" Large Decal

Is the Road Reaper Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone worth buying?

Whether or not you should purchase the Road Reaper Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone comes down to your personal preference.

Looking at the bundle objectively, it is a solid value pack. It includes a premium skin for Operator Cain that completely transforms the character, two Weapon Blueprints that are considered A-Tier weapons in the games, and several cosmetics of similar theme. The Blueprints also come with Tracer effects. All this can be acquired for 2000 CP.

However, there is nothing unique about the pack. The Transcendent Tracer Pack, which is also available within the same price range, has unique effects that give the Operator a fresh look. But the same cannot be said for the Road Reaper Tracker Pack.

At the end of the day, it all comes down to your personal preference. If you like the design theme that the pack carries and are a fan of the Ghost Rider film, then yes, the bundle is worth buying. It offers decent value and you should be satisfied with the content.

But if you aren't a fan of the movie, character, or design, we wouldn't recommend the bundle, as it has nothing unique going for it, despite offering good value for money.

That covers everything you need to know about the Road Reaper Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

