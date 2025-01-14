Call of Duty Mobile is reportedly coming to Steam soon

A recent leak suggests that Call of Duty Mobile will soon be available on Steam. This was shared in a recent X post by a well-known leaker, @LeakersOnDuty. According to it, the PC version of CODM may get better graphics and support for 120 FPS on higher-end PCs. The game is reportedly currently in the testing phase in China and is expected to launch around mid-January.

Read on to learn more about the latest leak of Call of Duty Mobile.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt until there's any official confirmation.

Call of Duty Mobile reportedly arriving at Steam

The post by @LeakersOnDuty showcased a picture of Legion GO S that included a Steam logo. They claimed it to be a new promotional image for Call of Duty Mobile on Steam.

Trending

Based on details from the post it suggests that the PC version of CODM may closely match the highest-quality graphics currently available for the mobile version with improvements in anti-aliasing and lighting.

Expand Tweet

Read more: Call of Duty gets community noted on X for store bundles in Black Ops 6

Moreover, the game is expected to support 120 FPS for compatible systems. Interestingly, the leak claimed that players will be able to link their Call of Duty Mobile account to their PC to resume their progress. It is expected that the PC version of Call of Duty Mobile will reportedly take less setup compared to the existing CODM emulators available on the market.

Also read: Treyarch confirms highly requested feature to return in Black Ops 6

However, the exact release date is still unknown. As of now, the testing for the game is reportedly currently limited to China and it might launch there in mid-January.

Check out more Call of Duty articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback