Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 will have less content than planned

By Pranoy Dey
Modified Jan 18, 2025 06:01 GMT
Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 are getting less content but improved gameplay (Image via Activision)
Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 are getting less content but improved gameplay (Image via Activision)

Ahead of the release of Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2, the games' developers have published a blog post explaining that the upcoming season will feature less content than initially planned. This decision arises from their focus on addressing ongoing issues such as bugs, packet loss, and more to provide players with a higher-quality gameplay experience.

Keep reading to learn more about the upcoming changes to be implemented in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 content has been reduced

The Warzone and Black Ops 6 developers have announced a reduction in new content for Season 2. There will be no major or additional changes, as the priority is to resolve ongoing issues like bugs, server stability, packet loss, lobby crashing, and more. Their focus is more on enhancing gameplay quality.

Read more: Call of Duty announces 6 days of double XP in Black Ops 6 to celebrate 115 Day

Here's what the developers said about the content reduction:

"We’ve made the decision to prioritize focus on gameplay tuning, adding more quality of life, and addressing ongoing bugs. This means that in order to deliver meaningful improvements to our players, new content originally planned for Season 02 has been shifted to create bandwidth to address foundational issues."

In Season 2, players can expect some additional gameplay features as the developers introduce several adjustments without altering weapon mechanics. This approach aims to preserve what players consider the titles' "sweet spot," as significant changes could negatively impact their overall experience.

Also read: Call of Duty reveals Pack-a-Punch weapon name origins in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Season 2 will include certain buffs to weapons and movements, along with an improved version of the Perks & Contracts system. The developers have also addressed and fixed specific bugs on the Rebirth Island map that previously hindered gameplay.

However, note that these changes won’t come at once; they will be staggered throughout Season 2, with some arriving mid-season.

