Call of Duty reveals Pack-a-Punch weapon name origins in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Call of Duty's recent blog post (January 15, 2025) revealed exciting new details about Black Ops 6 Zombies, including the upcoming map The Tomb and an intriguing explanation behind the changing names of Pack-a-Punched weapons. Until now, the reason for these name-changes was a mystery.

For instance, when you Pack-a-Punch the Tanto .22 SMG, its name changes to Kubikiri, a term inspired by Japanese culture. While Tanto refers to a short sword in Japanese, Kubikiri describes the act of beheading enemies for trophies.

The blog also includes several other Pack-a-Punched weapon names for Black Ops 6 Zombies, along with the inspirations behind them. Read on to know more.

Call of Duty explains Black Ops 6 Zombies Pack-a-Punch weapon names and their significance

According to the developers, when you Pack-a-Punch (PaP) a weapon in Black Ops 6 Zombies, its performance is significantly enhanced. Given such a major upgrade, it wouldn't feel right to keep the weapon's original name; so the team provides a distinct name for its enhanced version.

Below are a few of the Black Ops 6 Zombies Pack-a-Punch weapon names and the inspirations behind them, as per the official blog post:

Tanto .22 becomes the Kubikiri . A tanto is a Japanese short sword, and a type with the blade on the inside curve was used for kubikiri, to cut the heads off dead enemies for trophies. Badass.

. A tanto is a Japanese short sword, and a type with the blade on the inside curve was used for kubikiri, to cut the heads off dead enemies for trophies. Badass. Goblin Mk2 becomes Ogre Mk XII . (“What’s stronger than a goblin? Oh yeah, and make the number bigger.”)

. (“What’s stronger than a goblin? Oh yeah, and make the number bigger.”) AS Val becomes AS If , which was popular slang in the 1990s. Hopefully, some of you have actual memories of this.

, which was popular slang in the 1990s. Hopefully, some of you have actual memories of this. Jackal PDW becomes the Embalmer JNPW . Anubis is the god of funerary rites, such as embalming. He has the head of a jackal, and JNPW is one way to write his name in Ancient Egyptian.

. Anubis is the god of funerary rites, such as embalming. He has the head of a jackal, and JNPW is one way to write his name in Ancient Egyptian. GS45 becomes Sally & Forth . A relative of the OG duo from Black Ops 1, these 45s sally forth to meet the enemy head-on!

. A relative of the OG duo from Black Ops 1, these 45s sally forth to meet the enemy head-on! Marine SP becomes the Bakunawa . The Bakunawa is a mythical Phillipine moon dragon.

. The Bakunawa is a mythical Phillipine moon dragon. XM4 becomes Xyster Meister , a backronym and a new name. Sometimes weapons that have appeared in previous Zombies games will get a new, similar name to reflect different tunings.

, a backronym and a new name. Sometimes weapons that have appeared in previous Zombies games will get a new, similar name to reflect different tunings. XMG becomes Xenon Matter Granulator . Another backronym is related to the XM4’s Xeno Matter from BO4 since the weapon is in the same family of “XM” weapons. If you didn’t know, now you do.

. Another backronym is related to the XM4’s Xeno Matter from BO4 since the weapon is in the same family of “XM” weapons. If you didn’t know, now you do. AK-74 becomes Rasputin’s Rebuke , another in a series of “Rasputins” (it’s hard to get rid of the guy).

, another in a series of “Rasputins” (it’s hard to get rid of the guy). GPR 91 becomes Geomyidae 41 . Geomyidae is the scientific name for a GoPheR. This one’s a pretty deep cut.

. Geomyidae is the scientific name for a GoPheR. This one’s a pretty deep cut. Tsarkov 7.62 becomes Tsarkophagus KV62 . Tsarkov is the root word of Tsarkophagus, and we’re not being Tsarkastic!

. Tsarkov is the root word of Tsarkophagus, and we’re not being Tsarkastic! AEK-973 becomes AOK 5x5 . “A-okay, five by five” means you’re receiving a clear radio signal.

. “A-okay, five by five” means you’re receiving a clear radio signal. Cigma 2B becomes Ornot 2B . 2B Ornot 2B? That is the question.

. 2B Ornot 2B? That is the question. HE-1 becomes H3-15-H1M . He’s him!

. He’s him! PU-21 becomes DK Phthisis . Phthisis is the personification of rot and decay. Another deep biology cut.

. Phthisis is the personification of rot and decay. Another deep biology cut. Grakhova becomes Kraka & Toa . Krakatoa isn’t just a caldera in Indonesia, you know.

. Krakatoa isn’t just a caldera in Indonesia, you know. ASG-89 becomes Munmu’s Protection . King Munmu wished to become a dragon to protect his people. This shotgun can use Dragon’s Breath to protect you. Boom.

. King Munmu wished to become a dragon to protect his people. This shotgun can use Dragon’s Breath to protect you. Boom. SVD becomes Shadow Veil Demon . Like a shot out of nowhere. (Also just a badass name.)

. Like a shot out of nowhere. (Also just a badass name.) Thrustodyne Model 23 becomes Scramjet Model 3200 . A scramjet is a powerful type of jet engine, much like this reimagined Wonder Weapon.

. A scramjet is a powerful type of jet engine, much like this reimagined Wonder Weapon. DR-11 Beamsmasher becomes Supersonic Crusher, using sound and light to penetrate your soul!

