When does The Tomb release in Black Ops 6 Zombies?

The Tomb is an upcoming Black Ops 6 Zombies map that will be released at the start of Season 2 on January 28, 2025. The brand-new map is crafted to provide a gameplay experience similar to Liberty Falls (potentially the most popular Zombies map in recent history). The Tomb will feature tighter play spaces and focus on replayability so that players can enjoy the round-based action to its fullest extent.

This article will cover the release details of The Tomb, the next map in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

The Tomb: The release date of the new Black Ops 6 Zombies map, and more

Pictures of The Tomb from the COD Blog (Image via Activision)

The Tomb sees our band of characters — Weaver, Grey, Carver, and Maya — leave Citadelle des Morts for a nearby excavation site. The map is situated in a space that used to function as an ancient burial ground dating back to 2500 B.C.E.

Trending

Therefore, even though it may somewhat replicate Liberty Falls' gameplay experience, The Tomb is its own unique map. While Liberty Falls sees players going through an urban hellscape, The Tomb may feature ancient ruins near Citadelle des Morts.

The new map may prove to be the highlight of Season 2 of Black Ops 6 Zombies, as Treyarch has promised to bring back an iconic SMG from the franchise's past. Furthermore, players can also expect a reimagined version of a Wonder Weapon from the game's history. Overall, The Tomb may prove to be a somewhat nostalgic trip for veteran players who have experienced previous iterations of the game mode.

As mentioned earlier, it will be released at the very start of the next season, on January 28, 2025. The date and time may differ depending on your region. Regardless, The Tomb has a rich and interesting history that players will have ample time to explore after its release.

According to the CoD Blog released on January 15, 2025, The Tomb was excavated by a British archaeologist who may have gone missing:

"As the rumors have it, a British archeologist by the name of Sir Archibald Fotherington-Smythe conducted an excavation at the site back in 1908 with grand expectations. Although no one can say for sure what became of him, a handful of photographs from his doomed expedition have recently surfaced."

As of now, Treyarch has not revealed much information regarding the upcoming map. Players can keep an eye on the official Call of Duty social media handles to remain updated about the release of Season 2.

Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback