Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 keyart, download size revealed

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 key art has been revealed ahead of the official blog announcement. Not just that, the game size for the upcoming Season 2 update is alos here. While fans have been clamoring for Season 2's official reveal, Activision is yet to reveal what's forthcoming in detail. However, the key art for the upcoming season was posted by Call of Duty's official account on X.

Read on to learn more about the key art and the game size for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 key art hints at a samurai theme

The key art shows a character holding a tanto and a weapon. If you are wondering what a tanto is, it's a traditionally made short Japanese blade. It was mostly used by the samurai class in feudal Japan. The attire of Season 2's main character in the art also hints that they are from the Samurai class. However, it's not the first time that Call of Duty will have a theme like this set in Japan.

Previously, during Ashika Island's release in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2's Season 2, we have seen a Samurai theme in Call of Duty. Given that the key art has been revealed today, we can also expect the official blog containing all the information regarding Season 2 will be revealed tomorrow, on January 22. Furthermore, Activision has revealed another keyart that shows the returnof the iconic PPSH SMG and the FN FAL.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 game size revealed

On their X account, PlayStation Game Size has also revealed the full game size added to the database. Here is all the information you need to know regarding the game size:

Call of Duty® Update 01.067.000

New Download Size (Full Game): 109.000 GB (1.66 Size: 99.749 GB)

New update for all packs (BO6 Campaign/MW2/MW3/Warzone)

No icon change for Warzone Pack

That covers everything you needed to know about the upcoming Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 keyart and game size. Check out our other Call of Duty-related news and guides:

