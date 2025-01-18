Call of Duty to disable cross-play in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Ranked Play after heavy criticism

Call of Duty has exciting news for the console community, announcing a long-requested feature — the ability to disable cross-play — in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 Ranked Play. This change, eagerly requested by many console players, is set to improve their gaming experience.

This article provides all the details about the new cross-play disable feature in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Ranked Play.

Black Ops 6 and Warzone Ranked Play will include an option to disable cross-play in Season 2

On January 17, 2025, Call of Duty released a community update blog addressing key feedback from players. Among the topics discussed was a highly requested feature: the ability to disable cross-play in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Ranked Play.

Since the introduction of Ranked Play in both titles, many console players have urged the developers to include an option to disable cross-play, particularly due to the growing number of cheaters in lobbies.

The issue has been especially prominent with hackers on PC, leading to frustration among console players. This demand intensified as players frequently encountered cheaters in their matches.

Now, the developers have responded, confirming that with Season 2, players will be able to disable cross-play in Ranked Play matches.

Previously, the developers justified mandatory cross-play by emphasizing its role in maintaining a larger player pool, which helps match players with similar Rank and Skill Ratings more effectively. However, following persistent community feedback, they have decided to make an exception and implement this feature.

According to the blog post, the feature is currently in testing and is expected to launch for both Black Ops 6 and Warzone Ranked Play during Season 2. However, it may not be available at the season's launch on January 28, 2025, and could roll out later.

Aside from the option to disable cross-play, additional features will also be introduced in Ranked Play during Season 2, as outlined below (per the official blog):

The Vote to Forfeit feature is coming at Season 02 launch, which allows players to vote with their team to end a match early if the team is getting blown out, or you’ve lost a teammate. Forfeited matches count as a standard loss and do not result in SR penalties or suspensions.

The ability to rejoin Ranked Play matches is also planned for later in Season 02, which should help to ensure fuller teams in matches if players experience a disconnect.

Ranked Play in Season 02 will see a refinement to the amount of SR required and adjustments to deployment fees. These updates aim to soften the on-ramp into accessing Ranked Play and make the top end truly competitive.

