Scorestreaks in Call of Duty Mobile BR can be obtained from special drops after destroying warehouses and a chopper. These are unique items that can then be used anytime during the match and are designed to provide significant advantages in certain situations.

This guide provides a detailed overview of how to obtain Scorestreaks in Call of Duty Mobile BR.

What are Scorestreaks in Call of Duty Mobile BR and how to obtain them?

Scorestreaks have been a part of Call of Duty Mobile for a long time now. However, the developers decided to add them to the Battle Royale (BR) mode as well. These are special items/rewards that can be used once you have acquired a specific number of points in the game.

But unlike the regular modes where you can pre-select them in your loadout, you must earn these rewards through a particular process in the Battle Royale mode.

To get Scorestreaks in Call of Duty Mobile BR follow these steps:

Step 1 : Head to the warehouses located near the Bus Station and Launch Base .

: Head to the located near the and . Step 2: Destroy these warehouses.

these Step 3 : Upon destroying a warehouse, a special stealth chopper will appear nearby. Destroy the chopper.

: Upon destroying a warehouse, a special stealth chopper will appear nearby. the Step 4: Once the chopper is destroyed, it will drop a special delivery box which should contain Scorestreaks.

It is important to note that currently, not all Scorestreaks are available in the Battle Royale mode. You can get the Stealth Chopper or the Strafe Run Scorestreak from these drops. Once you have acquired either in the match, you can use it anytime you want.

That concludes our guide on how to get Scorestreaks in Call of Duty Mobile BR. It is a fairly new addition to the game mode and is supposed to provide a more tactical angle to the gameplay. It may take some getting used to but it should add more variety to the game mode in the near future.

Additionally, more Scorestreaks might also be added to Call of Duty Battle Royale to intensify the overall gameplay.

