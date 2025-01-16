How to get Scorestreaks in Call of Duty Mobile BR

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified Jan 16, 2025 19:05 GMT
Scorestreaks in Call of Duty Mobile BR explored (Image via Activision)
This guide will help you get Scorestreaks in Call of Duty Mobile BR (Image via Activision)

Scorestreaks in Call of Duty Mobile BR can be obtained from special drops after destroying warehouses and a chopper. These are unique items that can then be used anytime during the match and are designed to provide significant advantages in certain situations.

This guide provides a detailed overview of how to obtain Scorestreaks in Call of Duty Mobile BR.

What are Scorestreaks in Call of Duty Mobile BR and how to obtain them?

also-read-trending Trending

Scorestreaks have been a part of Call of Duty Mobile for a long time now. However, the developers decided to add them to the Battle Royale (BR) mode as well. These are special items/rewards that can be used once you have acquired a specific number of points in the game.

But unlike the regular modes where you can pre-select them in your loadout, you must earn these rewards through a particular process in the Battle Royale mode.

To get Scorestreaks in Call of Duty Mobile BR follow these steps:

  • Step 1: Head to the warehouses located near the Bus Station and Launch Base.
  • Step 2: Destroy these warehouses.
  • Step 3: Upon destroying a warehouse, a special stealth chopper will appear nearby. Destroy the chopper.
  • Step 4: Once the chopper is destroyed, it will drop a special delivery box which should contain Scorestreaks.

It is important to note that currently, not all Scorestreaks are available in the Battle Royale mode. You can get the Stealth Chopper or the Strafe Run Scorestreak from these drops. Once you have acquired either in the match, you can use it anytime you want.

That concludes our guide on how to get Scorestreaks in Call of Duty Mobile BR. It is a fairly new addition to the game mode and is supposed to provide a more tactical angle to the gameplay. It may take some getting used to but it should add more variety to the game mode in the near future.

Additionally, more Scorestreaks might also be added to Call of Duty Battle Royale to intensify the overall gameplay.

Check out our other articles:

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी