Is COD Mobile getting a global PC release? Possibility explored

The FPS community is buzzing with excitement as a recent leak from a reputable source seemingly hints at the release of the CODM PC version. According to a post by reputable leaker @LeakersOnDuty, an announcement regarding the PC version of Call of Duty might be on the horizon. The leak pointed to a post by the official CODM YouTube channel that showcased gameplay footage displaying the mobile game with a PC UI (User Interface).

The article takes a look at the possibility of a global release of a CODM PC version and other related details.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks with a grain of salt unless officially confirmed by the developers.

CODM PC version reportedly teased for global release

The official YouTube account of Call of Duty Mobile recently posted a video featuring the Strafe Run scorestreak, using the PC version's user interface. This has sparked excitement in the first-person shooter community, with many viewers interpreting this as a potential hint at the upcoming global release of the PC version of CODM.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Another sign was a recent post from Call of Duty Mobile's official X handle, which featured a video where a cursor could be spotted in gameplay footage. This opens up a possibility for a global release, however, there is no official confirmation.

Currently, the CODM PC version is exclusive to China and requires players to have a WeChat or QQ account. This prevents players from other regions from playing the game.

Also read: Top 10 guns to use in COD Mobile

Since the emergence of various leaks surrounding the PC version of Call of Duty mobile, many players are wondering about a global release date for the game. Various leaks suggest that the game might be announced around the end of August during the COD Next event. Currently, this remains nothing but speculation.

Expand Tweet

CODM PC version is speculated to be a PC port of the fan-favorite mobile game, which crossed an average of 50 million active players in June 2024. A significant chunk of the player base plays the game on emulators that allow them to run the title on PC platforms. It is a possibility that the developers at Timi Studios realized these needs and, therefore, are set to release a PC version of CODM.

Also read: How to unlock Mythic Riley pet in Call of Duty Mobile?

For more CODM-related topics, check out these articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback