Is Call of Duty Mobile worth playing in 2024?

Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile) is one of the most popular FPS mobile games developed by Activision. Released on October 1, 2019, it has bagged over 500 million downloads. Players can partake in various game modes with online players in Multiplayer (MP) and Battle Royale (BR) modes and fight undead creatures in Zombies. Weekly in-game MP or BR tournaments are also open to all.

Activision regularly adds new content with updates every season. Operators, weapons, and weapon and vehicle camos are some of the things players get for free each season. Call of Duty Mobile is a must-play for FPS fans worldwide and provides the best shooting experience on mobile. This article provides reasons why it is worth playing in 2024.

Call of Duty Mobile: A must-play FPS mobile game in 2024

One can download Call of Duty Mobile to get the ultimate shooting experience on their handheld device. Players can always look forward to playing new game modes, maps, seasonal-themed events, and more every month. Activision also introduces new Call of Duty Weapons, Operators, and Skins and makes the appropriate balance changes considering players' feedback.

That said, here are some of the reasons to play this FPS title in 2024.

Regular updates

Weapon balance adjustments in COD Mobile Season 1: Soldier's Tale (Image via Activision)

Activision and TiMi Studios update the title monthly with balance adjustments, map improvements, and introduce new content to Call of Duty Mobile monthly. A new Sniper LW3 - Tundra and a tactical Trip Sensor were introduced in the Season 1 Soldier’s Tale update of 2024.

Artium, a new MP Map: Atrium, which was first introduced in Call of Duty Modern Warfare, also debuted in the Soldier’s Tale. Besides new guns and maps, players can participate in many seasonal-themed events and challenges, which grant Operator skins, attachments, weapon blueprints, and more for free as rewards.

Additionally, weapons, Operator skills, and other items are buffed or nerfed with every update to ensure balanced gameplay.

Gameplay modes

An in-game screenshot of various game modes in COD Mobile Multiplayer (Image via Activision)

Players can choose from three gameplay modes in COD Mobile: Multiplayer, Battle Royale, and Zombies. Additionally, there are various types of matches in Multiplayer modes, such as Hard Point, Domination, Frontline, Team Deathmatch, and more.

Activision also adds different limited-time game modes such as Prop Hunt, Sniper Challenge, and more regularly. Moreover, one can participate in weekly tournaments, compete to climb the rank, and win many prizes, including COD Points (CP).

It ensures players always have new content to try out in Call of Duty Mobile. If they get bored with one, there’s always something new to try and engage their itchy fingers.

Customizable Graphics

Call of Duty Mobile graphics and performance are exceptional in high-end devices, but this does not mean gamers with low-end handhelds will not be able to enjoy it as much. The graphics are customizable so that everyone can get the ultimate FPS experience.

Players can choose from Low, Medium, High, and Very High graphics. On the other hand, one can select Low, Medium, High, Very High, Max, and Ultra Frame Rate options. For an optimum experience, the app will show all graphics and frame rate options supported depending on the device's specifications.

Free Operators Skins and Weapons Camos

Call of Duty Mobile players can get Operator skins, weapon camos, and blueprints for free. They are given via various events in each season. Players can complete specific challenges to get them as rewards or exchange them with season-themed currency at the seasonal shop.

Regarding Soldier’s Tale, the first season of 2024, players can get Zero Operator’s Camo: Soldier Royal, Vanguard Operator’s Camo: Painted Garments, KSP 45’s epic rarity camo Name Thy Rose, and more. Activision also provides new Operators for free through monthly sign-in events.

These are only a few significant reasons to start playing Call of Duty Mobile. Interested players can also check out the other best mobile FPS titles in 2024.