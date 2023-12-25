Top 5 FPS games to play on your mobile in 2024

First-person shooters (FPS games) are largely popular within the mobile gaming community. It has not only evolved over the years but has also combined with other genres to revolutionize the gaming scene. Moreover, with constant developments in mobile graphic chipsets, games with high-end graphics are finding their way into handheld gaming platforms.

In 2024, we're likely to witness titles capable of raising the bar for mobile games, thanks to developers like Activision, Riot Games, and Ubisoft that constantly experiment and introduce innovative titles to their audience.

That said, this article lists the five best FPS games that you should try in 2024.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Five best FPS games for mobile in 2024

5) Lost Future

Lost Future is an FPS game that offers thrilling gameplay. It pits you in a world infected by a zombie apocalypse, prompting you to enhance your combat skills as you fight an infected horde.

Moving forward in the storyline, you can loot and craft your gear in the game. Rated as a 17+ game, it is known for its animations and gory graphics. However, although the game has exhilarating visuals and gameplay, the graphics are not up to the mark.

For installation, Android devices require at least Android 6.0 and 154 MB of space (excluding the in-game installation), while iOS devices need iOS 13.0 or later and 187.7 MB of space.

4) Rainbow Six mobile

Developed by Ubisoft, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Mobile is another upcoming multiplayer FPS and tactical shooter video game. Announced in April 2022, the game should be released in March 2024.

Rainbow Six Mobile is a free-to-play game featuring Classic Attack vs Defense mode. It offers fast-paced 5v5 matches, resulting in intense close-quarter combat. Also, you can assume the role of any in-game character to acquire unique abilities and gadgets.

The game has fairly realistic graphics, considering it's a mobile game. However, novices may have a hard time learning its complicated weapon-handling mechanics and controllers.

To install the game on iOS devices, iOS 14.4 or later is required, along with an A12 Bionic chip or later and 730.6 MB of space (excluding the in-game installation). For Android devices, the game will be coming soon to the Google PlayStore.

3) Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

A much-awaited mobile version of the popular battle royale title Call of Duty: Warzone is expected to be launched in spring 2024. As confirmed by the developers, it'll feature Verdansk and Rebirth Island as playable maps.

The title will be compatible with Android devices that have at least 3GB of RAM and run Android Adreno 618 or later. In iOS devices, it will require iOS/iPadOS 15.0 or later with the A12 bionic chip or better.

This upcoming FPS game was given a beta version launch in Australia, Chile, Norway, Sweden, and Germany and has received positive reviews from the audience. Moreover, it has impressive sound effects and fairly appealing graphics.

2) Valorant Mobile

The mobile version of one of the most beloved FPS games, Valorant, should hit mobile gaming platforms soon next year. In fact, according to a dataminer, @SargeOP_ on X (formerly Twitter), a beta version may be released as early as January 2024.

Currently undergoing a closed beta test exclusively in China, Valorant Mobile is set to revolutionize the mobile gaming culture and increase its fanbase. It will feature a Replication Mode, classic 5v5 mode, Deathmatch sessions, and customizable HUD options. Currently, no official announcement of the upcoming title's file size for any devices has been made.

To counter the issues ensuing from precise gunfight encounters and weapon recoil, the developer has incorporated a gyroscopic mechanism to help players control the weapon recoil easily. However, since it's unlikely that the game will have an aim assist feature, players could take a few days to get accustomed to the gyroscope feature.

The title features animation, sound effects, and map textures like its PC variant. Those looking forward to playing a good FPS game should certainly look out for this game's release next year.

1) Arena Breakout Season 2

Arena Breakout Season 2 has a new map set in Guoyapos Bay City, which used to be the biggest naval base in the Dark Zone, as per the game's description on the Play Store. Set in the wartorn region of Kamona, you can perform raids and high-stakes extractions.

Arena Breakout is a next-level FPS game and is an extraction looter shooter title. Released on July 10, 2023, it requires Android 5.0 or later and 2GB of space (for Android devices). For iOS devices, 3.7 GB of space is needed, and iOS 11.0 or later.

Developer Tencent Games has designed the game to give it life-like visuals and graphics. Moreover, the title doesn't feature a single health bar but different HP percentages for every body part. This makes for a realistic gaming experience that not many mobile FPS games offer.