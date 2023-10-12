Valorant Mobile: Expected release date, leaked features, and more

In an exciting move, Riot Games has ventured into the world of mobile gaming with Valorant Mobile, currently undergoing a closed beta test exclusively in China. The character-based shooter is poised to revolutionize the gaming landscape and cater to a broader audience. Building on the success of League of Legends: Wild Rift, the developer aims to provide a fresh shooter-style experience for casual gamers. The upcoming is also expected to bring delight to dedicated Valorant fans, who will be able to enjoy tactical gameplay on their handheld devices.

As Valorant Mobile goes through beta testing, this article dives deep into the exciting leaks emerging from this mobile adaptation, including mobile exclusive elements, a cross-progression system, a Valorant Mobile Global Championship, and more.

Valorant Mobile's expected release window

At the outset, there has not been any confirmation from Riot Games regarding Valorant Mobile's release date. That said, new details about the development of Valorant Mobile have been surfacing as the game approaches its rumored global beta release.

A private beta was scheduled in China during the third quarter of 2022. Later, as the development progressed, improved iterations were rolled out during 2023. With frequent gameplay leaks surfacing from the ongoing Closed Beta in China, we can expect Valorant Mobile to be released in late 2024.

It has also been speculated that the global version of Valorant Mobile may be released before its Chinese counterpart. This is attributed to licensing delays, indicating that the game's release strategy may differ by region.

There have also been concerns about player retention during the Chinese beta, with speculations suggesting unexpectedly low engagement. Such an issue is common during the testing phase of many games' development phase, and it pushes developers to detect and correct any faults that may impair player involvement.

Recent playtests in North America suggest that developers are actively refining the game for a wider audience, indicating their commitment to delivering a polished and exciting mobile gaming experience to Valorant fans worldwide. It's worth keeping an eye on official announcements for the precise release dates and further updates on Valorant Mobile.

Valorant Mobile leaks show gyroscope option, Replication mode, and more

Developers are working to enhance the appeal of Valorant Mobile for all players. Leaked gameplay footage from the ongoing beta testing in China shows a seamless gaming experience in the Replication Mode, classic 5v5 mode, Deathmatch sessions, and the practice range.

The leaked footage suggests that the mobile version will offer customizable HUD features, allowing players to tailor their gaming interface according to their preferences and needs. This level of personalization is likely to resonate with gamers who value a tailored gaming experience.

Furthermore, the inclusion of visible blue lines on the ground guiding players to their starting points reflects the developer's commitment to welcoming newcomers and creating a less overwhelming environment.

To address concerns about precise gunfight encounters and weapon recoil, Valorant Mobile incorporates a gyroscopic mechanism. With this feature, players can control recoil more effectively.

It's worth noting that the Chinese Beta appears to be mirroring an older version (Patch 6.08) of the PC version. The Shorty shotgun is priced at 150 credits, Jett retains her 2 Updrafts ability, in contrast to the recent nerf on the PC version, and the layout of the Breeze map remains unchanged in the leaked footage, despite recent overhauls in the PC version.

The maps available during beta testing in China are as follows :

Ascent

Bind

Split

Haven

Breeze

All the Agents available in the current Closed Beta Test:

Raze

Jett

Phoenix

Yoru

Reyna

Sage

Cypher

Chamber

Killjoy

Viper

Breach

Sova

Skye

Brimstone

Valorant Mobile is expected to introduce exclusive elements

Riot Games appears to be employing a strategic approach to elevate Valorant's allure for both the PC and mobile gaming communities through the incorporation of captivating animations and practice bot mode.

During the ongoing beta testing in China, the developer has introduced an exciting new feature known as the post-match MVP animation. Leaked footage of the feature showcases a unique animation for an agent displaying one of their abilities, adding an engaging visual element to the post-match experience. As the animation concludes, the game performance of the MVP player is displayed on the left side, enhancing the overall feel of the game.

MVP animations exclusive to the mobile port of the title include captivating sequences for Skye and Killjoy and have generated anticipation among players, who eagerly await more such animations, especially for Agents like Omen and Fade.

Valorant Mobile introduces a novel feature in the form of an integrated aim-training mode, allowing players to hone their aiming skills and map awareness by putting them in various scenarios. This model is a unique addition to the franchise, providing players with opportunities to practice their aim, positioning, and map awareness.

It offers two options for players: attacking a bomb site and defending, where bots engage in combat and challenge players in a map-based environment, delivering a realistic training experience. This feature, exclusive to the mobile version, also raises the possibility of similar enhancements for the PC version.

Cross-progression, tokens, and skins in Valorant Mobile

Valorant Mobile introduces the exciting prospect of cross-progression, allowing players to seamlessly transfer their skins and cosmetic items between the PC and mobile versions of the game. This feature is highly appealing, offering players the opportunity to maintain a consistent gaming identity and virtual item collection across platforms.

Cross-progression has been a popular trend in the gaming industry. This system allows players to keep their in-game progress and assets irrespective of the platform they choose to play on, leading to a more consistent gaming experience. It is important to mention that there will be no cross-platform interaction between players.

The leaked closed beta content also highlights the development of an XP-based progression system, which will allow players to level up to access agents and their corresponding gear. However, the specifics of how this system will interact with the cross-progression feature are yet to be fully clarified.

The implementation of a unified progression system across all platforms can significantly impact the in-game economy. In the ongoing beta testing phase, there have been leaks regarding a currency known as "Test Tokens."

Notably, during the beta phase, these Test Tokens are exclusively earned by completing objectives and daily rewards. It's essential to emphasize that these tokens are likely a placeholder for a purchasable currency that will be introduced when the mobile version launches globally.

Valorant Mobile global championship set for 2024

The Valorant Mobile Global Championship for 2024 is a highly anticipated event, though it is important to note that the details are still based on rumors. There's a possibility that this championship may run alongside the Valorant Champions tour, indicating Riot Games' commitment to mobile gaming esports.

Chinese organizations have apparently been actively preparing for this event, with several teams reportedly already putting together rosters or expressing interest. Rumored team names involved in this venture include APC, Ag Fox, ED, LDG, MG, Nip, Q9, RSG, TJB, and Wolves. While this information provides exciting prospects for Valorant Mobile esports, it's essential to await official announcements for confirmed details and dates.