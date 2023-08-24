"RIP Jett": Valorant community mourns all nerfs to the Duelist in Patch 7.04

The Valorant Twitter account announced tweaks coming to some Agents in the upcoming Patch 7.04. A total of 11 Agents will be undergoing changes to refine the state of the game's meta. Among these is a set of nerfs as well as buffs. However, it is the nerfs to Jett that have taken the community by storm.

User @EloHellMorty's reaction to the patch notes encapsulates the community's reaction to the nerfs dished out to Jett.

Numerous players have been complaining about how Jett still needs balance changes to make her powers more at par with the other Duelists in Valorant. Riot Games has also taken note of this issue, and the recent tweet announces all the nerfs coming to Jett in Patch 7.04 and explains the reasons behind them.

What are the changes coming to Jett in Valorant's Patch 7.04?

Jett is one of the most prolific Duelists in Valorant as of this writing, and it has been this way for a while now. Although Raze is picked nearly as much as Jett, the latter still dominates the meta on most maps, both for amateurs and professionals.

Needless to say, the nerfs are heavy-handed and will affect Jett's pick rates for the near future until players adjust to these tweaks and come up with more creative ways of playing her.

The following changes are coming to Jett in Patch 7.04:

Tailwind (E) - Dash window decreased from 12s to 7.5s and Activation windup increased from 0.75s to 1s

Dash window decreased from 12s to 7.5s and Activation windup increased from 0.75s to 1s Cloudburst (C) - Duration decreased from 4.5s to 2.5s and the time to re-equip gun takes a little longer after using the ability.

Duration decreased from 4.5s to 2.5s and the time to re-equip gun takes a little longer after using the ability. Updraft (Q) - Charges reduced from 2 to 1

Charges reduced from 2 to 1 Bladestorm (X) - Ultimate points increased from 7 to 8.

How is the Valorant community reacting to the upcoming Jett nerfs?

The community is predicting the fall of Jett from grace once these nerfs are implemented in the upcoming Patch of the game. Considering the character's entire utility kit is getting substantially weaker, with the other Agents in her class remaining intact, it is highly unlikely that Jett will retain her current pick rate.

Most players opine that Jett will go out of meta the way Chamber went off the map after the nerfs to his kit in Valorant Patch 5.12 in 2022.

There were some hilarious reactions pertaining to Jett and Jett-mains, who are known to either dominate lobbies or bottom-frag, depending on who is playing and the kind of day they are having in terms of in-game performance.

Considering that a proficient Jett player can snowball a game because of how good the Agent is, these nerfs were definitely required, however, how they will affect the state of the Agent going forward remains to be seen.