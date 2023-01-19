Valorant guide: How to play Chamber on Lotus

Valorant's latest map, Lotus, came out at the start of Episode 6 Act 1 on January 10, 2023. It is the ninth map in the game and will be part of the seven-map competitive pool starting from Patch 6.1, which will come out soon.

Lotus is the second map in Valorant to feature three plant sites, with the first one being Haven. Like all maps in the game, it has some unique features, such as rotating doors, a breakable wall, and a silent drop. All these things make it fairly complex to play on.

Chamber had a very strong run in the Valorant Agent meta ever since he entered the game. However, the nerfs to his abilities in Patch 5.12 left him in quite a devastating state compared to what his power level used to be. Despite these changes, he remains a viable option to play on Lotus.

This article covers all the basic aspects of playing the French weapons dealer on Valorant's Lotus.

Basics of playing Chamber on Valorant's new map Lotus

You have to be much more conscious of your positioning on Lotus when playing Chamber after the nerfs. This is because of the lowered distance from the Rendezvous anchor and the removal of Trademark's global nature.

You must strategically place the Rendezvous anchor so that you can peak aggressively but still make it back to safety. You also have to ensure that the anchor is not easily broken by enemies, as it will leave you without the ability for the rest of the round. Lotus' many nooks and corners make this relatively easy.

You have to be in the range of Chamber's Trademark for it to remain active. However, you can call it back, with or without a line of sight, to place it in a different location if you have to rotate in the middle of the round. Although some people believe this ability can be buffed back to its original global presence, it is still quite viable.

Given below are some basic positions you can play Chamber on defense and attack in Lotus.

How to play Chamber on defense

On defense, you will be expected to have aggressive fights in the early round to get a pick and Rendezvous back to safety. This is especially true in pistol rounds with Headhunter and when you have an Operator in your hands.

You can explore the following positions to place your Rendezvous anchor and Trademark in order to get optimal value out of them.

A-Site

The minimap shows you when people push through A-Tree. Opening the door also makes a loud sound. Placing the Trademark deeper on the site will give you more freedom of movement, and you might be able to get cheeky kills by taking down slowed or distracted enemies.

Trademark position for A-Site on Valorant's Lotus (Image via Riot Games)

Placing your Rendezvous anchor in this corner will allow you to move around many angles, such as passively on A-Stairs and aggressively on A-Site. The walls will protect you from enemy fire when you return.

Rendezvous position for A-Site on Valorant's Lotus (Image via Riot Games)

B-Site

Placing the Chamber Trademark in A-Link will alert you about any pushes coming from there. If it manages to get the Slow, you will also buy time for your teammates to rotate.

Trademark position for B-Site on Valorant's Lotus (Image via Riot Games)

This Rendezvous is perfect for getting an early peak from B-Main directly into the Attackers' spawn (if you can also return back to safely and reposition before your enemies even know what hit them).

Rendezvous position for B-Site on Valorant's Lotus (Image via Riot Games)

C-Site

This is a discreet position for the Trademark, which you can also use for the Killjoy Alarmbot coming into C-Site of Valorant's Lotus. Enemies won't be able to break it with a bullet without coming into its range.

Trademark position for C-Site on Valorant's Lotus (Image via Riot Games)

This Rendezvous anchor in C-Waterfall will let you take aggressive fights from C-Main right into C-Lobby, from where attackers will come. Due to how the barriers are placed, you will also have the positional advantage as a defender.

Rendezvous position for C-Site on Valorant's Lotus (Image via Riot Games)

Following these positions and innovating them are sure to get you some kills. However, you should change how, when, and from where you peak each round so that you don't become too predictable.

How to play Chamber on attack

When playing Chamber on attack, your two most important duties will be to get early picks and return to safety before having your teams back by protecting them from and/or alerting them of flanks.

As Chamber, you want to set your Rendezvous in position before or just as the round starts, take an aggressive fight with the help of Initiator utility, and come back to safety.

For the rest of the round, you should be in range of your Trademark, waiting for flanks, which will most likely be rampant on the Lotus map. Once you've taken care of the flank, if there is one, you should join your team in whatever post-plant setup you are following to secure the round.

Following these basics should get you started on your Chamber gameplay on Valorant's Lotus.

The map will be available in the Valorant competitive queue soon, and you will be able to figure out more nuances as you keep playing the Agent on it.

