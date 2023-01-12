How to defend on Valorant's Lotus map?

Valorant's latest map Lotus is now live. Players may access it as soon as they download the ongoing Episode 6 Act 1 update. Lotus is presently available exclusively in Swiftplay and can be played independently. With Patch 6.1, the map will be added to the Unrated and Competitive modes after a week.

Lotus features three bomb locations and other distinctive features. Riot Games came up with two new rotating door mechanisms as well as one breakable door for this map.

With its tortuous routes and elevation variations, Lotus is more intricate in design, making it harder for defenders to hold all three points. Moreover, defenders are dispersed, which necessitates effective communication and strategy to win rounds.

The article will guide Valorant players on how to defend each site on the Lotus map.

Defending strategies for Valorant's new map Lotus

Lotus presents unique features in Valorant. When defending on this map, players that simply stay on a site will be easily eliminated due to its many access points and tight angles.

Each location requires a unique setup to prevent attackers from pushing into it. The following are some of the setup options available to teams when defending each site on the map.

1) Defending A site

Site A of Valorant's Lotus map has two access points, one of which has the new rotating door mechanism. Killjoy would be ideal for defending this location alone since she can position her turret in one direction while employing her bot at tight angles to expose enemies and make them vulnerable.

She will be able to hold off attackers for an extended period of time, allowing other teammates to come to her aid. She can also place her Nanoswarm at default plant sites or entry points to prevent aggressive pushes.

Killjoy's Ultimate, Lockdown, is ideal for retaking any site on the lotus map since it will cover the entire area, forcing attackers to leave the location or get detained.

2) Defending B site

Site B of Valorant's new map has two access points as well, one from B Main and the other from A link. Cypher will be excellent to use for this location since he will be able to place Tripwires in access points to prevent enemy advances. The A-link is a narrow passage, and a simple smoke can block it.

Moreover, he can play from the B upper and delay enemy activity, which can retake the area. With his Spycam, it will be easy for the team to retake the site as enemies will not be able to hold angles.

Cypher's Ultimate, Neural Theft, will reveal enemies roaming around the map. He can even place his Spy cam in Site C for surveillance and will be able to spot lurkers if or when the site is left vacant.

3) Defending Site C

Site C is an easy site to hold as it contains a single entry point. Sage will play an important role here and can easily hold the location alone. She can slow down enemies pushing inward by placing her wall at the entry point and using her slow orbs.

The site can be held even with a dualist, but a controller will need to smoke the entry point. With perfectly placed smoke and flashes, Site C will be an easy win.

Valorant's Lotus now feels a little more attacker-side friendly because of how much space is easily available for them to push from due to barrier placements and various routes on the map. However, defenders will have a significant edge if they leverage utility tools effectively to acquire information and choose the appropriate agents to protect each site.

