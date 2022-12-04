Valorant Patch 5.12: How will upcoming Sage updates affect her playstyle

Valorant Patch 5.12 will alter almost every Agent in the game by introducing a variety of tweaks for their kits. Many players are intrigued by the PBE patch notes for this update, as most of the title's characters are set to undergo major changes.

With Sage being one of them, the upcoming adjustments could alter the way she is used in the game. She was among the first ten Agents released in Valorant and has helped many players learn the ways of the game since her launch.

The future of Riot Games' shooter is going to be very different, with a rapid shift in the title's meta, as popular Agents like Chamber will also receive certain nerfs. Patch 5.12 is expected to drop on live servers before Episode 5 Act 3 concludes.

What do Sage's changes in Valorant Patch 5.12 mean?

Sage is one of the most popular Valorant characters to date. Her ability to resurrect teammates makes her a must-pick for many squad compositions. She is also a primary healer and a Sentinel Agent who can very well hold off an enemy push on defense. Her abilities are very attack-oriented.

Thanks to the PBE notes for Patch 5.12, Sage fans got to know that, along with many other Agents, their favorite healer is also in for some utility updates. The 5.12 update lists the following changes for her kit:

Barrier Orb (C):

Fortify delay increased to 3.3s from 3.0s

Healing Orb (E):

Self-heal total amount decreased to 30HP from 60HP

Ally heal total amount increased to 100HP from 60HP

The aforementioned changes are available to try out in the PBE, which will be available until Monday, December 5, at 11 am PST. These adjustments dictate that Sage will have a whole different playstyle in the game.

Her Barrier Orb Wall will have a slightly longer Fortify delay. This means players will have to use it carefully before enemies can break it early on in the round. However, this does not change the use of the Wall on many maps, as attackers will still have to come a long way on specific maps to come across her Barrier Orb.

Sage players can no longer play aggressively, depending on their heating abilities. Sage can now only heal up to 30HP when self-healing. Riot Games is trying to make her a more team-oriented Agent in Valorant, and gamers will have to think twice before using a Battle-Sage-based strategy.

Her support role will shine now, as she can heal teammates up to a full 100HP. This means the Agent will be able to help aggressive Duelists during gunfights. This could prove to be an optimal Sage change even in more difficult lobbies, as players will no longer be able to use her selfishly.

Gamers picking the Agent in Valorant will have to be a lot more passive than usual. This means that users will no longer be able to engage in high-risk firefights early on in the round, hoping that they will come out victorious and heal themselves later in the round.

The Patch 5.12 will definitely change the way Sage is played. She can be expected to become a more support-oriented Agent now, which is how Riot Games really intended her to be in the first place.

