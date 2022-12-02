Valorant's Patch 5.12 has planned some massive Chamber nerfs that will soon be making their way to the game's live servers. Chamber has been a dominating Sentinel Agent for a long time now. His addition to the game completely changed the meta and affected other Sentinel pick rates.

The upcoming changes will balance Chamber's kit, so the game does not become one-sided with the French Agent on board. Valorant Patch 5.12 will nerf almost every utility from his kit and can potentially significantly plummet the Agent's pickrate.

Valorant's Patch 5.12 looks forward to nerfing Chamber's kit

Riot Games shared the patch notes on their official website stating the reasons for Chamber's nerfs. The developers mentioned that the Agent's current mechanics were shaping Valorant's playspace in an unhealthy way. It breaks other Agent identities and the title's core tactical cycle.

This statement is true as Chamber has been the most picked Agent in Valorant for a long time. The Agent brings so much to the table that one cannot make do without his presence in the team composition. Hence, nerfing his kit will break the cycle of one-sided games for Riot's shooter.

The expected changes for Chamber for Patch 5.12 are as follows:

Headhunter (Q):

Bullet spread increased after the second shot when spamming. Players will have to be more precise while using the Headhunter.

Rendezvous (E):

Chamber can now place a single anchor that can be teleported to while inside its range.

Radius is increased to 13m from 7.5m

Players can now teleport to the Anchor on different verticals as long as they are within its radius.

Weapon equip time after teleporting increased to 0.7s from 0.4s

Headhunter is not affected by the equip time change

Once the Rendezvous teleport anchor is destroyed, it will be disabled for the entire round instead of being on cooldown.

Chamber will not get an additional cooldown when recalling Anchor after teleporting.

Trademark (C):

Trademark will be disabled once Chamber moves out of range. It will reactivate once he is inside.

Trademark can now be recalled mid-round, it does not require a direct line of sight.

Recalling Trademark will give Chamber a 30s cooldown, which will be permanent if destroyed.

Initial Arm Time increased to 4s from 2s

Health increased from 1 to 20.

Tour De Force (X) (Ultimate):

The fire rate decreased by 57.5%

Slow (For both Trademark and Tour De Force):

Reduced duration to 4s from 6s.

How can the Chamber changes affect the current Valorant meta?

Chamber has been a consistent pick and the first choice for professional play and competitive game modes in Valorant. His presence has been a dominating force and a crutch. Ever since his addition, every other Sentinel has been pretty weak.

Agents like Killjoy and Cypher are rarely seen in higher lobbies. This is mainly because Chamber's kit can provide much more than any of the mentioned characters. With that being said, the exceptional firepower provided by the French Agent almost makes him an entry fragger.

With so much on the table, Chamber has significantly hurt the default and tactical experience that Valorant aims to provide. Patch 5.12 can balance the meta and change the default composition that has been reigning over the lobbies with the Chamber in it most of the time.

