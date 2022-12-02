Valorant Chamber nerfs: All expected changes in Episode 5 Act 3

The fourth Sentinel to be introduced in the tactical hero shooter game Valorant, the popular Agent Chamber has been a point of controversy for a while now. He's extremely powerful and can be used to dominate matches, although his set of abilities makes him more of a Duelist than a Sentinel.

While it did take them some time, Riot Games finally acknowledged the issue by making certain changes to the Agent's capabilities. With that being said, the Valorant Chamber nerfs are scheduled to go live in the 5.12 update. Here's what they look like.

What do the Valorant Chamber nerfs look like?

Based on an official statement released by Riot Games, the developers have nerfed Chamber's entire set of in-game abilities. While he does possess the same skills and will continue to be deadly in the right hands, the skill curve behind this Agent will increase once the nerfs go live.

Here are all the expected changes for Chamber after the 5.12 update:

Headhunter

The bullet spread is increased after the 2nd bullet is fired while spamming.

Rendezvous

Chamber will be able to place and teleport to just one anchor while they're in its range. The range is increased from 19m to 26m.

Post teleport, the weapon equip time has been increased from 0.4s to 0.7s.

If a teleport anchor has been destroyed, it remains destroyed for the rest of the round.

The teleport anchor can be activated from any height.

If the teleport anchor is recalled, there won't be any additional cooldown.

Trademark

Just like Killjoy's alarm bot and turret, Chamber's Trademark will be disabled if he moves out of the range.

Players will be able to call it back in the middle of a round.

The trap has increased health but the overall activation time has been increased from 2 seconds to 4 seconds.

Tour De Force

Fire rate reduced by 57.5%.

Slow

Players are slowed down whenever they're hit by Chamber's ultimate or his Trademark.

The effect % is reduced from 50% to 40%.

The duration is reduced by 2 seconds and now stands at 4 seconds.

The area of effect with respect to this debuff has been reduced by 30%.

As of now, these are all the changes that players can expect with respect to Chamber following the Valorant 5.12 patch. The purpose behind these nerfs is to strike a balance between his abilities and counters. The developers also believe that players will have to put more thought into lineups and setups while using Chamber across maps in Valorant after the update.

"Like we always say, we’ll keep a close eye on Chamber as everyone adjusts to these changes, pushes his new boundaries, and re-shapes the meta. We’re always prepared to adjust." - Kevin Meier (Game Designer) & Jay Watford (Lead Agent Designer)

For a community that's been incessantly asking the developers to nerf Chamber in Valorant, it will be interesting to see how they react to the changes once they go live.

