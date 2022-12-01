The upcoming Valorant patch will reportedly be a massive update as it targets map rotation changes, Chamber balance, and another attempt at discouraging smurfing. The community had mixed reactions to the next update as it might introduce an older map and rework others.

Such a change is not unnatural as the publisher tries to help all players by introducing updates that do not provide an advantage to any side while also providing a fresh change of pace around the battlefield. The case is similar for Agent changes, with developers estimating the appropriate metrics and feedback to ensure a balanced gameplay experience.

Valorant upcoming update evokes a vivid community reaction

Mike | Valorant Leaks & News @ValorLeaks



> Big 5.12 Patch

> Map Rotation Information & Changes.

> Chamber Changes Coming

> Smurfing Updates



This Friday will be the PBE for 5.12 | December is looking great for VALORANT.

Riot developers have routinely revised the game, introducing various patches at different intervals. A massively fan-favored map was drawn back into rework, effectively removing it from the map pool for a long time. The next patch might reimplement the map Split, while other maps might get a facelift.

Valorant players like Pedroocaldera shared their opinion on these changes. Most players supported the addition of previously removed Split. It was a fan-favorite map that saw a ton of action.

sydney @ishowzslow @ValorLeaks Remove breeze add split and were fine @ValorLeaks Remove breeze add split and were fine

Not all players are happy. Somewhere were concerned about which maps would be reworked. The consensus was about removing Breeze.

Others Valorant players like Frostywth continued to appeal that Pearl needed to be balanced further even after the latest map changes by the developers. However, it is a new map that recently saw a massive overhaul, so it is less likely that Pearl will be sent back for rework so soon.

luvaluva @massywassy1



the only appeal is that its a classic valorant map.



take it out and bring back a slightly reworked split and then come back with a reworked bind then take out ascent and till u make b main not spammable @ValorLeaks there's no way anyone actually thinks bind is a good map.the only appeal is that its a classic valorant map.take it out and bring back a slightly reworked split and then come back with a reworked bind then take out ascent and till u make b main not spammable @ValorLeaks there's no way anyone actually thinks bind is a good map. the only appeal is that its a classic valorant map.take it out and bring back a slightly reworked split and then come back with a reworked bind then take out ascent and till u make b main not spammable

Massywassy1 gave meaningful insight and criticized fans for their overzealous love for Bind. His post also clarified that Riot Games is likely managing map balances one at a time and testing its effects. Multiple maps being wholly reworked at the same time seems too much too soon. It would not be beneficial for the game or the players.

Cbo IsGood @CboIsgood @massywassy1 @ValorLeaks bind is indeed a GOOD map, it just depends on playstyle and agent, im yoru/brimmy main on plat2 and tbh Bind absolutely shreds as a map, i feel like its one of the most balanced maps, but indeed some parts should be reworked mainly A cubby, baths and Hookah. @massywassy1 @ValorLeaks bind is indeed a GOOD map, it just depends on playstyle and agent, im yoru/brimmy main on plat2 and tbh Bind absolutely shreds as a map, i feel like its one of the most balanced maps, but indeed some parts should be reworked mainly A cubby, baths and Hookah.

Meanwhile, Thekev1nle and a good chunk of players outright rejected the idea that Bind needed balance as the map caters to specific playstyles. The debate is ongoing, with fans occasionally pointing out nuanced issues on all maps. This information could likely help the developers focus their energy on specific aspects of the map in future updates.

Details of the upcoming Valorant patch have not been officially announced. So players must wait to learn more about the finer details. Expect to see Sentinel tweaked with damage or ability nerfs to temper his skyrocketing lethality.

