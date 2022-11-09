Valorant movement guide: 4 best crouching tips for beginners

The Valorant player base has grown quite big ever since it stepped foot in the competitive video game industry. The esports scene for the shooter is growing stronger and will not be slowing down anytime soon. Riot Games has always been pushing the limits to make sure the shooter gains more exposure over time.

Many new players have joined since Valorant's release back in 2020. With that being said, it is always a good time for beginners to learn the ropes for the shooter if they plan to advance in the ranks. One of the most important mechanics in the game is learning how to crouch effectively.

This article will provide four smart tricks that new players can utilize to maximize their movement efficiency in the game.

Note: The article reflects the author's opinions

Four best crouching tips to utilize in Valorant

Experienced Valorant players often use a variety of crouching techniques in the game. One can utilize some of this to make sure they come out victorious on the other side of a gunfight. Furthermore, Valorant promotes creative playstyles from players.

1) Crouching to dodge bullets

Crouching can provide a variety of benefits, and one of them could be avoiding getting shot. Players can use this neat trick while attempting to take up a potential gunfight in Valorant. However, this trick can only work when the enemy misses their very first shot.

Upon the enemy's missed shot, players can crouch immediately, causing the opponent to lose track of their head so they can react right back. One can practice this in a deathmatch to get a hang of the idea. However, pulling this off will require mastery of reaction time. Hence, practice will be necessary.

2) Learning to crouch peek

Crouch peeking is an age-old technique that has been used in competitive FPS (First-person Shooter) games. Attempting a crouch peek requires the player to come around the corner and then press the button while peeking.

Doing this will force the enemy to reset their crosshairs to a slightly lower position as it will provide you with a small window to shoot back at them.

Players must know that crouch peeking is most viable when peeking around a corner and not widely.

3) Do not crouch before shooting

Many players make the mistake of crouching too often, thinking they will have accuracy on their side. Despite the benefits, it often backfires. This can be fixed by getting accustomed to an easy habit of not crouching when taking a gunfight.

Crouching too often is more likely to make you stationary and an easy target. The best tip would be to crouch only when using a certain trick and when making a window between the enemy and yourself to shoot back.

4) Be unpredictable before the enemy

Veteran Valorant players combine a variety of basic mechanics to make the most out of their situation. Most players in the lower ranks are often reluctant to learn new techniques and adapt to their enemies. Crouching can be used unpredictably during a gunfight.

However, players will have to master their reaction time before they can do so. Crouching mid-gunfight with a weapon like Phantom can prove to be extremely advantageous when the enemy is holding the angle with an Operator in Valorant.

Players can utilize the aforementioned tips in their gameplay to improve and have an idea regarding the mechanics. Once they get the hang of it, their movement in the shooter will automatically improve over time. With that being said, it is always recommended to practice tips in deathmatch and other game modes.

