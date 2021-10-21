How to improve movement in Valorant

Valorant is a popular tactical first person shooter which emphasizes on positioning, aim and utilizing the agents’ abilities in the best possible way. While this is the case, movement in Valorant is essential and its mastery will improve a player’s chances of winning games.

While movement is quite basic in Valorant, it is important to understand the nuances behind clearing angles and positioning.

This article has compiled a few points that will improve the players’ movement considerably.

Mastering movement in Valorant is a fruitful endeavor

Best way to peek

In Valorant it is very important not to hold the W key while peeking. Entering a bomb site without covering all angles makes the player an easy target. Using only the A and D keys for peeking imbues faster coordination, while adding the W key into the mix will slow the player down significantly.

The best way is to make many small peeks that will clear every angle while moving throughout the map in Valorant. It is advisable for players to enter into a custom game in Valorant to practice this aspect.

Crouching

Crouching in Valorant is not advisable as it renders the player a still target, making it easy for the enemy to shoot. However, spraying is more accurate in a crouched position.

It is interesting to note that crouching against a strafing enemy will result in a player's instant death. Coupled with that, hurling oneself into a 2v1 situation whilst crouching will present a similar outcome.

Movement for gathering information in-game

In Valorant, movement can aid in gathering information about the enemy’s whereabouts. One way to do that with minimal risk is called jiggle peeking. This can be done by taking cover behind an object and peeking very little while holding out the knife. This will be helpful as the movement speed is at its highest at that point.

During this action, enemies might fire a few bullets but will probably miss. This will give the player information about the enemy's angles and whereabouts.

Jump spotting is another effective way to deduce information about an enemy’s whereabouts. Jumping while peeking behind the cover is a prudent tactic as well.

