How to get perfect aim in Valorant?

Riot Games’ Valorant has agents equipped with unique abilities to encounter the enemies, but at the same time, it focuses on gunplay as well, which needs perfect aiming skills.

Many players, especially the ones who are new to the FPS game genre, face a lot of hurdles in getting their aim right. They often make mistakes which make them end up with a low kill rate in the game.

Having a sharp aim can make a match easy to win in Valorant. However, to improve and get the perfect aim in the game, one needs to work on their shooting skills.

Try these tips to perfect aim in Valorant

5) Practice before playing the matches

One can never get a perfect aim in one day. It needs a lot of practice. Thus Valorant comes with a practice map named "Range" solely for players to work on their in-game skills.

Players don’t only get a space to test the agent's abilities but also practice their shooting skills. The range has got training bots where the players can test their aim. They can also practice different in-game mechanics like counter-strafing, one-tap shots, etc. This will help them in enhancing their aim in Valorant.

4) Stand still and shoot

Apart from practicing, players need to learn many tactics to get their aim accurate in Valorant. Standing still and shooting is one of the basics that players need to know and execute which shooting.

The 'run-and-gun' method can get you kills but doesn’t guarantee one. Movement while firing can get the crosshair placement wrong, which will also reduce the aiming accuracy. Thus, it is advisable to stand still while shooting.

3) Customize the mouse sensitivity

Mouse sensitivity and DPI settings play a major factor in getting a perfect aim. Thus, one can experiment and get the right settings for themselves, as per their comfort and playstyle.

They can check and try different sensitivity settings or follow the mouse settings of professional Valorant players. However, they should customize their own sensitivity and DPI settings as per their comfort. One can also choose to get a gaming mouse for a better in-game experience and aim accuracy.

2) Get the perfect crosshair settings

Valorant allows its players to customize their crosshairs in the game. There are different crosshairs used by the players, ranging from a small dot to a bigger one. Getting a perfect crosshair setting is important in the game, as it allows the player to get a better aim.

Small crosshairs increase the chances of a perfect headshot as they are easy to control. However, players can still experiment and check the crosshair settings of the professional Valorant players.

1) Get the crosshair placement right

Many players who are new to the FPS genre get their crosshair placement wrong. Most of this is also caused mostly due to movement. Players often end up shooting on the floor.

To get it correct, one must keep the crosshairs at head level. This will improve the shooting accuracy of the game. Moreover, getting one-tap headshots will be easy if one gets the crosshair placement right in Valorant.

