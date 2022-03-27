5 best gaming mouse in 2022

To get the best gaming experience possible, it's no longer just about the specifications of your PC or console. It's also essential to have a good gaming mouse. It significantly enhances your gaming experience.

The greatest mouse fits your hand comfortably and performs well in your favorite games. A robust sensor and a good feature set will improve the flow of your game and make the hits you land feel more fulfilling.

Best gaming mouse to buy in 2022

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro

Corsair Katar Pro XT

Glorious Model D

Logitech G502 Lightspeed

Razer Basilisk V3

5) Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro

Buy Link: Wireless Ergonomic Gaming Mouse - Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro

DPI: 20000

IPS: 650

Acceleration: 50g

One of the best gaming pointers enhances your gaming experience and makes it easy to play games like Clash of Clans and BGMI. It uses the wired Razer DeathAdder V2's popular and approachable shape and eliminates the cord without sacrificing performance.

Gaming performance is comparable to the wired option while using a 2.4 GHz USB-A dongle with Razer's HyperSpeed technology. It employs the most modern optical sensor available, which performs in gaming even in high Dots Per Inch (DPI) settings.

4) Corsair Katar Pro XT

Buy Link: KATAR PRO XT Ultra-Light Gaming Mouse (corsair.com)

DPI: 18000

IPS: 400

Acceleration: 50g

It's a well-equipped, comfortable gaming mouse with a reasonable price. It's ideal for novices who don't want to spend much money on gaming pointers. This lightweight pointer, weighing only 2.68 ounces, is ideal for long gaming sessions and is easily adjustable.

Corsair's mouse glides quickly without cable drag thanks to PTFE feet and a paracord USB-Type-A tether and a paracord USB-Type-A tether, making it ideal for FPS players.

3) Glorious Model D

Buy Link: Amazon.in: Buy Glorious PC Gaming Race Model D Gaming Mouse

DPI: 12000

IPS: 250

Acceleration: 50g

A lightweight gaming pointer can dramatically improve your FPS gaming experience. Due to its lightweight range of 2.15 ounces and comfortable shape, the Glorious Model D is one of the best mouse for FPS players.

It has a comfortable design, making it easier to hold. Players can use its quick sensor to play graphic intensive games like Pubg without any problems.

2) Logitech G502 Lightspeed

Buy Link: Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse

DPI: 16000

IPS: 400

Acceleration: 40g

The wireless Logitech G502 Lightspeed is an excellent addition to your gaming monitor because it's a lighter wireless version of the popular Logitech G502 Hero. G502 Lightspeed begins to repay your investment with premium features such as six additional weights to modify the mouse's feel.

G502 Lightspeed is suitable for any gaming genre, thanks to Logitech's high-dpi, power-efficient Hero sensor and many programmable buttons. Its shape is familiar and comfy, and it was designed in the style of a first-person shooter.

1) Razer Basilisk V3

Buy Link: Buy Razer Basilisk V3 | Gaming Mice | Razer.com

DPI: 26000

IPS: 650

Acceleration: 50g

Razer Basilisk V3 is the greatest mouse to buy. Its 9 programmable buttons, well-crafted form, and premium, textured surface make it adaptable to a variety of gaming genres as well as productivity tasks.

While it's heavier than a honeycomb-style pointer for FPS games, it glides thanks to PTFE feet, and a dedicated sniper button is easy to reach and instantly decreases DPI for headshots.

The Basilisk V3's scroll wheel is also unique in that it can switch from a tactile to a smooth, free scroll at the touch of a button or depending on how you flick it.

