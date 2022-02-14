Valorant for console reportedly being explored as per Riot Games’ latest job posting

According to recent job postings, one of the most popular competitive shooter titles, Valorant, might be getting a console port soon.

Developed by Riot Games, this first-person shooter was released in 2020 for Windows PC only. With a balanced competitive aspect and satisfying gameplay, the title quickly established an esports community worldwide.

Nearly two years after launch, Valorant has remained limited to the PC platform. However, that might change, as Riot might be developing a console port of the title alongside the already confirmed mobile port.

Could Valorant be coming to the consoles?

Alongside the competitive aspect, Riot’s first-person shooter creates an interesting world with ongoing storylines featuring exciting characters and weaves them in with the complex backstories of its Agents.

While Valorant was developed for the PC platform, keeping the keyboard-mouse control scheme in mind when designing, with the evolving gaming platforms bringing the player bases closer to one another, a console port would undoubtedly benefit the title.

The job listing hinting at a potential console port (Image by Riot Games)

Quite recently, two interesting job listings were spotted on the Riot recruitment portal. Both offer the position of “Senior Game Designer, Console - Valorant,” with one based out of Los Angeles, California, and the other at Bellevue, Washington, both in the USA.

The job description is as follows:

“As a Senior Game Designer, you will design, tweak, and optimize the player experience. Your analytical skills, player insight, and creativity aid in crafting in- and out-of-game experiences that engage and surprise players. You will collaborate with interdisciplinary teams and work with every tool at hand to innovate and iterate player-focused designs that’ll delight millions around the world. Design and refine features, modes, and systems to help bring console game products to market. You will report to the Senior Manager, Game Design.”

While Riot has never ported any title to the console before, it seems like that might change for Valorant. The job description clearly mentions console game products to market.

Previously, the shooter’s mobile port was also confirmed during the First Anniversary celebration.

With the modern generation of consoles and PC players not being separated by high barriers, which is accelerated by features like crossplay, mouse and keyboard support, and target framerate of 120 FPS (necessary for a first-person competitive title), bringing one of PC’s most-played competitive title to the console would be amazing. It could potentially expand on the player base.

