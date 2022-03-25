5 best 144 Hz monitors in March 2022

It's no longer simply about the specs of your PC or console to get the most incredible gaming experience possible. It's also critical to have a high-quality gaming monitor.

Refresh rate is one of the most crucial features of a good gaming screen since the higher it is, the smoother the motion appears.

Since it's gentler on the graphics card and most people won't notice the difference between 144Hz and higher refresh rate monitors, it remains a popular choice. To increase your gaming experience, all you need is a lovely 144Hz gaming screen with good specs.

Five most enjoyable 144Hz gaming monitors in March 2022

5) Dell S3422DWG (Cost: $509.99)

techOwish @techowish

Screen sizes 34-inch, 32-inch, 27-inch, and 25-inch with a curved display and a refresh rate between 240Hz to 144Hz.

Dell has introduced four #gaming monitors S3422DWG, S3222DGM, S2722DGM, S2522HG.

Size: 34 inches

Resolution: 3440x1440

Pixel Type: VA

The Dell S3422DWG has the best 144Hz screen with an ultrawide aspect ratio. It's a terrific monitor with superb contrast, low input latency, high peak brightness, and good reflection handling that can easily overcome glare in a bright environment.

It also boasts a rapid response time, allowing for a seamless gaming experience with minimal blurring behind fast-moving objects.

It features a large color range and excellent gradient handling. The monitor boasts numerous valuable features, including built-in USB hubs. It can be used to play games such as PUBG.

4) Gigabyte M28U (Cost: $649.99)

Size: 28 inches

Resolution: 3840x2160

Pixel IPS type

It has a powerful display with a 4K screen, excellent text clarity, and outstanding gaming performance. This monitor has slightly weaker ergonomics and a slower 60Hz response time, so it's not as good for console gaming as the larger variant.

It offers two HDMI 2.1 inputs, ideal for Xbox Series and PS5 gamers, as well as FreeSync VRR, which reduces screen tearing. As a result, if you're looking for anything inexpensive, it's the finest option.

3) Gigabyte M32U ($739.99)

Size: 32 inches

Resolution: 3840x2160

Pixel Type: IPS

The Gigabyte M32U is one of the best 144Hz gaming monitors with a 4k resolution. It has a giant, high-resolution screen, a rapid refresh rate, and excellent gaming performance. Since it offers HDMI 2.1 bandwidth, you can easily connect your Xbox Series X and PS5.

It offers good ergonomics and wide viewing angles, making it a good choice for co-op gaming, but you can't rotate it into portrait mode. It supports HDR, has an acceptable peak brightness in HDR, and has a wide color gamut, so little highlights in games stand out a little more, and the majority of content looks fantastic.

2) ViewSonic Elite XG270QG (Cost: $349)

Size: 27 inches

Size: 27 inches

Resolution: 2560x1440

Pixel Type: IPS

The greatest G-SYNC 144Hz monitor is the ViewSonic Elite XG270QG. With this fantastic gaming display, you can fully utilize your NVIDIA graphics card and even overclock it to 165Hz. Its VRR compatibility is restricted to 60Hz via an HDMI connection and only works over a DisplayPort connection.

It has a superb response time at its maximum refresh rate, and it stays fast even at 60Hz, resulting in incredibly smooth animation. The monitor has a strobing illumination feature that reduces motion blur even more. The 27-inch screen and 1440p resolution provide a vivid gaming experience with wide viewing angles.

1) ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ (Cost: $487.99)

Size: 27 inches

Resolution: 2560x1440

Pixel Type: IPS

The ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ is the best 1440p 144Hz monitor on the market. It's a multipurpose display with excellent gaming performance that will appeal to a wide range of users.

It has a base 144Hz refresh rate that can be overclocked to 170Hz through a DisplayPort connection, as well as native FreeSync and G-SYNC compatibility to eliminate screen tearing.

This monitor also works with VRR, which is uncommon on most displays. For a responsive gaming experience, it offers very minimal input lag.

