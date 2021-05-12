Best Valorant crosshair for headshots that players need to know

Valorant has a diverse range of battle-ready agents with tactical abilities, but having a good aim also carries a lot of weight in the game.

To have good aim in Riot’s 5v5 tactical shooter game, an accurate sensitivity and crosshair setting is essential. A perfect crosshair setting will allow players to line up headshots with ease.

At the same time, Valorant provides a large range of options for crosshair customization. It includes color, thickness, borders, and opacity. Players can customize crosshairs as per their comfort. But getting the right crosshairs can improve a player's aim and increase the chances of instant headshots.

Smaller crosshairs may help players to get easy headshots in Valorant

Many players prefer smaller crosshairs to increase headshot accuracy. They often try to leave a small gap in between to make lining up headshots easier in the game.

A small crosshair is easy to control, allowing players to precisely place the crosshairs on enemies' heads. Some players prefer a dot as well. However, players can also switch between small or dot crosshairs, as per their preferences and comfort.

To a certain extent, the color of the crosshairs matters as well. Players can go with the green crosshairs, as many pro players use this. Yet some switch to white, cyan or any other color for better visibility as per their preferances.

Most professional players suggest everyone to customize their crosshairs. Else, they can also choose to follow the crosshair settings of any professional Valorant player of their choice.

Crosshair settings that Valorant pros prefer to get headshots

If we're talking about a pro Valorant player with the highest headshot accuracy, then it has to be Adil "Scream" Benrlitom from Team Liquid.

ScreaM is one of the Valorant Radiant players with the highest headshot percentage. His quick one-tap headshots make him unbeatable in the game. He is undoubtedly one of the best in the world, and following his advice on crosshair settings would increase the chances of getting a headshot in Valorant.

Here is ScreaM’s crosshair setting below:

Colour: Light Blue/Cyan (The colour varies from game to game)

Light Blue/Cyan (The colour varies from game to game) Outlines: On

On Center Dot: Off

Off Inner Lines: 1 / 5 / 2 / 2

1 / 5 / 2 / 2 Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

0 / 0 / 0 / 0 Movement Error: On

On Firing Error: On