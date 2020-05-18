Valorant: ScreaM's in-game settings

ScreaM's in-game settings in Valorant could give players an upper hand in their matches (Picture Courtesy: Deviant Art)

Valorant has seen widespread critical acclaim since the release of its closed beta. Riot Games have introduced a well-polished first-person shooter game that has attracted many professional players.

Adil Benrlitom, who goes by in-game name “ScreaM”, has also been testing out new settings to get those quick headshots in crucial matches in Valorant. He won the Fnatic Proving Grounds and Valorpro, which by far are the largest tournaments Valorant has had since its beta release.

ScreaM, a professional CS: GO player, has played and conquered many top leagues and tournaments. He has the experience of playing in teams like G2 Esports, Fnatic, Team Envy, and many more. He has been streaming Valorant non-stop on his Twitch channel, and has been showcasing his impeccable accuracy in Valorant.

Currently a part of the Gaming Legion team, his unique play style is very calming to watch, and the consistent headshots just add the cherry on top. His Valorant gameplay is also always interesting to watch.

Here is a video of his Valorant highlights on YouTube:

His settings are pretty different when compared to other Valorant streamers, but that’s what makes him almost unbeatable in the game. In this article, we take a look at ScreaM's in-game settings in detail.

ScreaM's in-game Valorant settings

ScreaM’s video settings

Material Quality : Med

: Med Detail Quality: Med

Med Texture Quality : Med

: Med UI Quality: Med

Med Vignette : Off

: Off VSync: Off

Off Anti- Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

4x Improve Clarity: On

On Enhanced Gun Skin Visuals: Off

Off Distortion: Off

ScreaM’s mouse settings

DPI: 400

400 eDPI: 188

188 Polling Rate: 500 Hz

500 Hz In-game Sensitivity: 0.47

0.47 In-game Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 Windows Sensitivity: 6

ScreaM’s cross-hair settings

Colour: Light Blue/Cyan (Varies game to game)

Light Blue/Cyan (Varies game to game) Outlines: On

On Center Dot: Off

Off Inner Lines: 1 / 5 / 2 / 2

1 / 5 / 2 / 2 Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

0 / 0 / 0 / 0 Movement Error: On

On Firing Error: On

ScreaM’s keybinds

Crouch: Left Ctrl

Left Ctrl Walk: Left Shift

Left Shift Jump: Mouse Wheel Down

Mouse Wheel Down Ability 1: C

C Ability 2: Q

Q Ability 3: E

E Ultimate Ability: X

ScreaM’s minimap settings