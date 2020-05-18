Valorant: ScreaM's in-game settings
- ScreaM, a professional CS: GO player, has dominated Valorant since its closed beta release.
- The human headshot machine's in-game settings will help players gain an edge over their opponents.
Valorant has seen widespread critical acclaim since the release of its closed beta. Riot Games have introduced a well-polished first-person shooter game that has attracted many professional players.
Adil Benrlitom, who goes by in-game name “ScreaM”, has also been testing out new settings to get those quick headshots in crucial matches in Valorant. He won the Fnatic Proving Grounds and Valorpro, which by far are the largest tournaments Valorant has had since its beta release.
ScreaM, a professional CS: GO player, has played and conquered many top leagues and tournaments. He has the experience of playing in teams like G2 Esports, Fnatic, Team Envy, and many more. He has been streaming Valorant non-stop on his Twitch channel, and has been showcasing his impeccable accuracy in Valorant.
Currently a part of the Gaming Legion team, his unique play style is very calming to watch, and the consistent headshots just add the cherry on top. His Valorant gameplay is also always interesting to watch.
Here is a video of his Valorant highlights on YouTube:
His settings are pretty different when compared to other Valorant streamers, but that’s what makes him almost unbeatable in the game. In this article, we take a look at ScreaM's in-game settings in detail.
ScreaM's in-game Valorant settings
ScreaM’s video settings
- Material Quality: Med
- Detail Quality: Med
- Texture Quality: Med
- UI Quality: Med
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti- Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Enhanced Gun Skin Visuals: Off
- Distortion: Off
ScreaM’s mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- eDPI: 188
- Polling Rate: 500 Hz
- In-game Sensitivity: 0.47
- In-game Scoped Sensitivity: 1
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
ScreaM’s cross-hair settings
- Colour: Light Blue/Cyan (Varies game to game)
- Outlines: On
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Lines: 1 / 5 / 2 / 2
- Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
- Movement Error: On
- Firing Error: On
ScreaM’s keybinds
- Crouch: Left Ctrl
- Walk: Left Shift
- Jump: Mouse Wheel Down
- Ability 1: C
- Ability 2:Q
- Ability 3: E
- Ultimate Ability: X
ScreaM’s minimap settings
- Rotate: Rotation
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.6
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always