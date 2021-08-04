Top 5 beginner spawnpeeks for a free frag in Valorant

Spawnpeeks are quite common in games like Rainbow Six Siege, and the same can be done in Valorant as well. The motive in Valorant’s instance is taking the first initial fight.

Valorant has a total of six maps for players to play in. Maps like Split, Haven and Bind are great maps for taking spawn peeks. In Valorant, the first intention of players is to take frags to have an early advantage.

Top five spawnpeek locations in Valorant

5) A-Long peek on Haven (Defender)

A long of Haven (Image via YouTube)

The spawnpeek is quite common in the game, but any skilled defender can easily take an opening frag here. The peek allows vision on both A Long as well as sewers, giving info on both at the same time. Using an Operator with Jett is quite optimal here.

4) A Entrance peek on Split (Defender and Attacker)

A Entrance of Split (Image via YouTube)

Players with snipers can get frisky at this location on Split. The narrow opening that on A Entrance is useful for both sides, providing both teams a fifty-fifty chance of getting an early frag.

3) A Short on Bind (Attack and Defender)

A Short of Bind (Image via YouTube)

The A-Short peek might be the most dangerous peeks in Valorant. Players are forced to take mid-range fights with a shallow vision overall. Using smokes and flashes can be advantageous. Raze is also a great option here because of the damaging utilities provided to her.

2) B Window on Haven (Attacker and Defender)

B mid of Haven (Image via YouTube)

Both attacker and defender teams have an equal opportunity of getting rid of one player on either side. Defenders, however, can get creative with agents like Jett, Sage and Omen to get an off-angle over the players on the attacking side. Overusing this spawnpeek can alert the enemies and make the spawnpeek useless.

1) B Long teleporter on Bind (Defender)

B Long of Bind (Image via YouTube)

Defenders on Bind can get double the advantage when peeking at the B Long. Even if no one shows up on B Long, they take the teleporter just beside it to get players at Baths by surprise. The fact that players can do two early peeks makes this a very powerful peek.

