Full list of Operator skins in Valorant as of Episode 4 Act 3

The Operator in Valorant is a clever wordplay on the AWP from Counter Strike, and does the same job of getting one-hit kills. The Operator is the premium sniper rifle in the game with equally great skins, which ensures that players can increase their score with style.

The Operator is the most powerful and costly weapon in Valorant’s arsenal. It is a must buy when there is no a problem with the economy of the team, and it is a full buy round. It becomes easier to get first blood and kills from a distance with this weapon.

Initially, fans did not like the Operator, as they deemed it too overpowered. However, Riot Games has managed to balance out the weapon to suit the in-game meta to an almost perfect level in Episode 4.

As of Episode 4 Act 3, Valorant has a variety of amazing skins for the Operator that vary in Editions and are available through the in-game store. This article will list all of the available Operator skins that have been released for players looking for new skins to complement their sniping skills.

Players have a plethora of Operator skins to choose from till Valorant Episode 4 Act 3

Skins can be purchased through the ingame store by using Valorant’s ingame currency known as Valorant Points (VP). Valorant Points can be purchased by spending real-life money.

Here are all the Editions available in Valorant with their corresponding costs:

Select Edition: 875 VP

Deluxe Edition: 1275 VP

Premium Edition: 1775 VP

Ultra Edition: 2475 VP

Exclusive Edition: 1775 and 2175 VP

Currently, there are 29 skins available for the Operator, including the ones obtainable through the battle pass. Here is the full list of skins available for the Operator till Episode 4 Act 3.

All Select tier Operator skin in Valorant

Select Edition is the cheapest skin tier out of all the Editions. Skins in the blue circle class are the most affordable out of all the classes.

Players often buy these skins for the weapons that they use less in order to fill out the inventory. Select Operator skins cost 875 VP, and there are currently four in this tier.

Convex

Convex Operator Skin (Image via Riot Games)

The pastel green Operator skin has some detailing in the form of geometrical patterns and a sheer silver coating.

Endeavor

Endeavor Operator Skin (Image via Riot Games)

For 875 VP, Endeavor is one of the best Operator skins players can buy. This sniper has a nice blend of colors with the added mechanical feel to it.

Infantry

Infantry Operator Skin (Image via Riot Games)

The Infantry Operator skin is wrapped in bandages and corroded screws for the old and rusty battle-scarred look.

Luxe

Luxe Operator Skin (Image via Riot Games)

The Luxe Operator skin is a white sniper with a blue finish that has a unique cut-out pattern on the corners.

All the Deluxe Operator skins in Valorant

Deluxe skins have minimal animation and sound effects. They sell in the in-game store for 1,275 VP per skin. Currently, there are five Operator skins in this category.

Minima

Minima Operator Skin (Image via Riot Games)

The Minima Operator skin has a subtle pattern on the matte black body that sets it apart from the default weapons.

Prism

Prism Operator Skin (Image via Riot Games)

The Prism Operator skin has a blue glossy exterior with a purple gradient under sunlight.

Silvanus

Silvanus Operator Skin (Image via Riot Games)

Silvanus skin has a scene of nature plastered on the body, with bluish hues flowing like water on top of forest art.

Team Ace

Team Ace Operator Skin (Image via Riot Games)

The Team Ace collection features images of all Valorant Agents on each weapon, with the Operator featuring colors of Jett.

Tigris

Tigris Operator Skin (Image via Riot Games)

Tigris is one of the best Operator skins in the Deluxe tier. It has a regal finish with gold and red accents, and the luxurious sniper appears much more pricey than it is.

All Premium Operator skins in Valorant

Premium skins are usually priced at 1,775 VP. Here are the nine Premium Edition Skins for the Operator so far.

Forsaken

Forsaken Operator Skin (Image via Riot Games)

Forsaken is the ultimate amalgam of all the top Operator skins with its diamond encrusted body. The dark variant takes the shape of the popular Reaver Vandal, and the light version is reminiscent of the Sovereign skin bundle.

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster

Gravitational Uranium Blaster Operator Skin (Image via Riot Games)

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster (GUN) is easily the most underrated Operator skin. This weapon has a unique bottle-like shape.

Ion

Ion Operator Skin (Image via Riot Games)

The Ion skin has a white body with a glowing blue electric ball in the middle, but it has no variant.

Magepunk

Magepunk Operator Skin (Image via Riot Games)

The Magepunk bundle has a unique animation that bottles enemies in a capsule. The light variation on each weapon is also pretty creative.

Origin

Origin Operator Skin (Image via Riot Games)

The Origin Operator is a mechanical bundle with circular design elements, but it is mainly known for its smooth audio elements.

Reaver

Reaver Operator Skin (Image via Riot Games)

Reaver is a dark and bold Operator skin that has a mysterious audio cue that plays on equipping the weapon. Apart from that, it has distinctive color variants that are a favorite among fans for its regal exterior.

Spline

Spline Operator Skin (Image via Riot Games)

Spline skins have wiry designs and are available in beautiful blue, pink, green, and red gradient colors.

Tethered Realms

Tethered Realms Operator Skin (Image via Riot Games)

The Operator skin has a scene inside the skin that changes from the bright shades of the Sovereign bundle to the dark undertones of Forsaken.

VALORANT Go! Vol. 2

VALORANT Go! Vol. 2 Operator Skin (Image via Riot Games)

VALORANT Go! Vol. 2 is another agent-themed collection that brought the Sea Blue Operator into the game.

All Ultra Edition Operator Skins

Elderflame Operator Skin (Image via Riot Games)

Ultra edition currently has one skin on the list which is the Elderflame Operator skin. It is worth every penny, though, with its ovover-the-top animations based on that of a dragon.

Elderflame skin is currently the most expensive Operator skin in Valorant. It costs 2,475 VP and comes with three variants

All Exclusive Operator skins in Valorant

There are three Operator skins in the “Exclusive” family. All skins are limited-edition and are released into this category at a price of between 1,775 and 2,175 Valorant points for each skin.

Glitchpop

Glitchpop Operator Skin (Image via Riot Games)

Glitchpop is the perfect combination of lowlife and high-tech Cyberpunk themes with a toy-like light feel, which makes the movement feel smoother.

RGX 11z Pro

RGX 11z Pro Operator Skin (Image via Riot Games)

RGX 11z Pro comes with a unique kill counter that tracks records each round. The Kill Counter Operator is priced at 2,175 VP with three variants and animations.

Sentinels of Light

Sentinels of Light Operator Skin (Image via Riot Games)

Sentinels of Light skin are embellished with gold and crystal reflective glass. The bundle base is white, gold, and black, but it comes in various other bright colors for those who like extra bling and costs 2,175 VP.

Battlepass Exclusive Skins

These skins can be purchased through buying the Battlepass and then buying or earning XP for the skins in that particular season. There is currently no way through which old Battlepass skins can be purchased, but Riot has promised to look into it previously.

Aerosol

Aerosol Operator Skin (Image via Riot Games)

The Aerosol Operator skin is part of the Formation: Act 1 Battlepass and was released on Jan 12, 2021. Aerosol skins feature graffiti styled skins in various colours.

Cavalier

Cavalier Operator Skin (Image via Riot Games)

The Cavalier Operator was released with the Formation Act 2 Battlepass on Feb 2, 2021. The weapon is elegant and subtle, with wooden grips, bare metal and light blue detailing on the foregrips.

K-Tac

K-Tac Operator Skin (Image via Riot Games)

The Valorant K-Tac operator skin was released as a part of the Valorant Act 3 Episode 1 Battle Pass on June 22, 2021. The skin has a modern black theme with a sharp edgy design and orange/purple detailing.

Red Alert

Red Alert Operator Skin (Image via Riot Games)

The Red Alert Operator skin is part of the Red Alert collection, released on August 4, 2020, with Act 2 of the Ignition battle pass. The Operator skin features a dominant red color with silver accents and black grips.

Nitro

Nitro Operator Skin (Image via Riot Games)

The Nitro Operator is a sniper in the Nitro collection and is a part of the Episode 3 Act 2 Battle Pass, released on September 8, 2021. The Nitro collection is a partner set to the Rush collection and continues the racing theme of the earlier set with its racing lines, bright sports car colors and racing numbers.

Genesis

Genesis Operator Skin (Image via Riot Games)

The Genesis Operator was released on Nov 2, 2021, and is part of Episode 3, Act 3 Battle pass. The skin has an exotic alien feel to it, with a purple glowing power source and an unknown alien script on the weapon.

Striker

Striker Operator Skin (Image via Riot Games)

The Striker Operator skin is part of the Episode 4 Act 2 Battle Pass. The skin can be unlocked by purchasing the Battle Pass and earning XP to unlock the skin at various levels.

